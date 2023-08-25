IMG_0986.JPG

At the Arid Garden, this mature Ruschia ice plant increases in size each year and produces a cover of long-lasting, pretty pink flowers.

Members of the ice plant family have no connection to frozen water. Actually, these succulents were given their name because in many varieties, the leaves secrete small salt crystals, which in bright light look much like gleaming ice.

Most such plants that are commercially available in this area are chosen for their tolerance to our hot summer temperatures. Some are cold hardy down to 15 to mid-20s ℉. They can be found in shrub or trailing forms, usually with a bloom period from November to April and sometimes through the desert summer.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

