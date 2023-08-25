Members of the ice plant family have no connection to frozen water. Actually, these succulents were given their name because in many varieties, the leaves secrete small salt crystals, which in bright light look much like gleaming ice.
Most such plants that are commercially available in this area are chosen for their tolerance to our hot summer temperatures. Some are cold hardy down to 15 to mid-20s ℉. They can be found in shrub or trailing forms, usually with a bloom period from November to April and sometimes through the desert summer.
Ice plant seedlings should be planted in fall or spring, in full sun to partial shade. Soil amendments are not required because these plants grow best in low organic matter. Gravel mulch helps keep soil evenly moist. In the ground, plants do not need fertilizing. Those in containers should be fed once a year in spring with a low nitrogen, slow release fertilizer.
While growing and when in bloom, established plants should be watered every week or two. During the hottest summer, reduce water to every three weeks. Ice plants become semi-dormant in high temperatures and rot easily if over-watered.
Copper ice plant (Malephora crocea) is one of the most heat tolerant selections. Plant this one in fall or winter in full sun to partial shade. From November through March, its dense gray-green leaves cover spreading stems which are nearly concealed by the 2-inch copper-red, orange, or sometimes yellow blossoms.
Hardy ice plant (Delosperma) with its low trailing habit can be used as a reliable filler growing among tall perennials, shrubs or trees. During spring and summer, plants will be covered by pink, yellow, bright red, lavender or deep purple, daisy-like flowers.
Rocky Point ice plant (Drosanthemum spec.) is another favorite groundcover with its brilliant yellow flowers during autumn through winter.
Immediately inside the main gate of the Arid Garden, just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I., is Ruschia (R. carolii), a low-trailing ice plant with soft pastel pink flowers. This large plant has been flourishing and seasonally blooming in the same sunny spot for many years.
Ice plants are picturesque cascading over slopes or walls, wandering through rock gardens or growing in containers. In a pot, they can be placed in full winter sun when in bloom and then moved into shade for a summer respite. Why not add a dash of intense color to your entry, courtyard, patio, or pool area this year with a start of brilliantly colored ice plants?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
