A good nectar source for area butterflies is the dazzling Turpentine Bush, densely covered with clusters of tiny golden flowers from mid-summer through autumn.

Apparently the word has spread in “butterfly land” that it is officially autumn and their life noticeably shortens. Annually our environment fills with these colorful, delicate acrobats busily finding and feasting on their preferred plants.

A common butterfly is the orange, brown and black Queen. This is a close relative of, and often mistaken for, the Monarch. The Monarch has black, veined wing surfaces while the Queen’s wings are mostly solid colored and only faintly veined.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

