Apparently the word has spread in “butterfly land” that it is officially autumn and their life noticeably shortens. Annually our environment fills with these colorful, delicate acrobats busily finding and feasting on their preferred plants.
A common butterfly is the orange, brown and black Queen. This is a close relative of, and often mistaken for, the Monarch. The Monarch has black, veined wing surfaces while the Queen’s wings are mostly solid colored and only faintly veined.
These butterflies both feed on members of the poisonous Milkweed plant family, including Pineleaf, Desert and Silky Gold. The butterflies accumulate the plant toxins in their fragile bodies, and as a result, become lethal to potential predators. Over years, many bird predators have learned to avoid both the Queen and Monarch butterflies.
Queen Butterflies also prefer Native Floss Flower (Eupatorium greggii) and common Ageratum (Ageratum corymbosum). Both of these grow well in the Santa Cruz Valley and transplants are often commercially available.
The many colorful Lantana are favorite nectar plants, especially preferred by the dazzling flame orange, swift-winged ‘Gulf Fritillaries.’ Their blue and orange spiny caterpillars also feed on these same plants.
Vivid golden Turpentine Bush (Ericameria laricifolia) is one of the few nectar sources for small, late season ‘Dainty Sulphurs.’ In summer they have bright yellow wings with black spots; turning a dull gray in winter. Their caterpillars favor plants in the Marigold family, such as native Mount Lemmon Marigold.
Lemon-yellow Cloudless Sulfur butterflies are attracted to the orange-red blossoms of Desert Honeysuckle. Along with the cheddar-colored Sleepy Orange butterfly, they also are drawn to indigenous Senna plants. In this example, one plant can draw two varieties of butterflies into the landscape.
A Rincon Mountain native plant called Feather Bush, with its fern-like foliage and small cream flowers, is a favorite host for the peach-colored Large Orange Sulfur.
Some of the largest North America butterflies are the Giant Swallowtails. These are easily recognized by both their size and the tail on each hind wing. Additionally, their black-brown wings have two irregular rows of bright yellow spots that merge near the tips. Like other Swallowtails, they collect nectar from
Butterfly Bush, Lantana, Native Desert Zinnia and Mexican Orchid Tree, all of which grow here.
Another attraction for Swallowtails is citrus tree foliage. During summer, the leaves may be eaten by Orange Dog Caterpillars, the larval stage of Swallowtails. When not actively eating, these caterpillars disguise themselves as bird droppings lying quietly motionless on the leaves.
Butterflies have become symbols of freedom for many people throughout the world. By sharing our environment with these colorful creatures, we can also enjoy their skillful aerobatics!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
