IMG_0574.JPG

Beautiful blue Mexican petunias are part of the Master Gardeners' demonstration garden at the Green Valley Cooperative Extension Office. Can you find the curious sphinx moth in the bush?

 Mary Kidnocker

Are you interested to know more about gardening in the desert? Were you involved with plants elsewhere, but now feel lost in this environment? Do you want to better understand multiple growing seasons, built-in watering systems, the true meaning of “full sun” and how plants flourish in such lean and rocky soil?

Why not consider a local learning opportunity by becoming a Pima County Master Gardener. Master Gardeners are volunteers who work with Cooperative Extension offices throughout the United States. Each state’s land grant university (University of Arizona) oversees this program, which has approximately 150 active Certified Master Gardeners in Pima County.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

