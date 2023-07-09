Are you interested to know more about gardening in the desert? Were you involved with plants elsewhere, but now feel lost in this environment? Do you want to better understand multiple growing seasons, built-in watering systems, the true meaning of “full sun” and how plants flourish in such lean and rocky soil?
Why not consider a local learning opportunity by becoming a Pima County Master Gardener. Master Gardeners are volunteers who work with Cooperative Extension offices throughout the United States. Each state’s land grant university (University of Arizona) oversees this program, which has approximately 150 active Certified Master Gardeners in Pima County.
After an interview, accepted applicants complete approximately 60 hours of fee-based classroom training on Tuesdays from October 10 through December 13, 2023. Local classes are held at the Green Valley site, located at 530 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road. Once classroom training is successfully completed, an intern period begins. The intern period includes more hands-on experience and mentoring from other Master Gardeners. After 50 hours of volunteer service, one then becomes a Certified Master Gardener.
To maintain Certified Master Gardener status, each volunteer must participate in
50 hours of approved service activities and complete 10 hours of continuing education annually. Master Gardeners also maintain demonstration gardens at the Green Valley site.
Experience is truly the best teacher, and one gains even more learning by taking horticultural questions over the Extension Office phone, through the website, in the plant clinic, at gardening seminars and home consultations. Additionally, there is access to many professionals in gardening, landscaping, irrigation, pest control and plant disease research at the university level.
Many new desert residents from other climates seek gardening advice, and as a Master Gardener you can help solve their problems. You will have the opportunity to promote environmentally responsible solutions by selection of appropriate plants, good water management and least-toxic pest control. This informative training course provides the skills and confidence to share your expertise with others in the community.
Applications must be received by August 1, 2023. Those selected for pre-acceptance interviews will be notified and interviewed by September 4. You will be contacted by September 15 of your acceptance into the class. Applicant positions are limited by demand and the number of those that can be accommodated in the class.
For more specific application and course information, call 520-648-0808 on
Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. You may also leave a phone number and someone will return your call, or email cassieb@ag.arizona.edu.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
