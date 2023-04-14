Have you noticed large buds currently forming on the round tops of barrel cactus? Normally blending into the desert background, soon each barrel will be topped with brilliant yellow, orange or red flowers. Their striking shape has long been seen in art, cartoons, and movies as a prime symbol of the desert.
Commonly called "barrel cactus," the genus Ferocactus is from the Latin word "ferox," meaning fierce and the Greek word "kaktos," meaning thistle. Contrary to folklore, barrel cactus are not reservoirs of fresh drinking water in a parched desert. In reality, the water found in these plants is far too alkaline for consumption and may actually worsen dehydration!
Ferocactus grow throughout the Southwest and into northern Mexico. The barrel shapes have stout spines with hooked or straight ends. The spines may be found in a wide range of colors such as brown, gray, white, yellow, or bright red. Around the top of the plant are funnel-shaped flowers ranging from yellow to red depending on the variety.
Picture the colorful blossoms forming a circle around the top of the plant, surrounded by a ring of last season’s bright yellow fruits. Elongated and brilliant yellow with dried flower remnants at the top, barrel fruits later resemble small pineapples. The fruit may remain on the plant for an entire year unless eaten by birds or other wildlife. When left attached, there is no effect on the following season’s flowers.
The largest barrel cactus found in the United States is Ferocactus wislizeni which grows 8 to 10 feet high. Also known as fish hook, compass, and Arizona barrel, it is quite common in the open desert. This specimen tends to lean toward the southwest, perhaps because growth occurs more quickly on its cooler side.
Fire barrel, or Ferocactus gracilis, is popular because of its dense, dazzling orange-red spines. This barrel grows to 3 feet or more high. Other red-spined barrels include F. pringlei and F. stainesii. All of these are breathtaking when backlit, especially in the early morning sun!
When planting barrel cactus in containers, use a soil mixture of 60% pumice, 20% peat and 20% topsoil, or buy a good cactus mix from a nursery. It is most important to provide a well-draining soil.
Desert cactus can endure long drought spells. When moisture is available, they store as much as possible in their tissues. With too much water, a cactus will swell until it splits open or develops rot. Allow surrounding soil to dry out before watering again. Keep in mind that it is better to under water than over water a cactus.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone