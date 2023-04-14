IMG_9530.JPG

This brilliant barrel cactus shows off its small buds (which are the youngest), buds ready to burst into flower, and a row of colorful, fully opened blossoms.

 Mary Kidnocker

Have you noticed large buds currently forming on the round tops of barrel cactus? Normally blending into the desert background, soon each barrel will be topped with brilliant yellow, orange or red flowers. Their striking shape has long been seen in art, cartoons, and movies as a prime symbol of the desert.

Commonly called "barrel cactus," the genus Ferocactus is from the Latin word "ferox," meaning fierce and the Greek word "kaktos," meaning thistle. Contrary to folklore, barrel cactus are not reservoirs of fresh drinking water in a parched desert. In reality, the water found in these plants is far too alkaline for consumption and may actually worsen dehydration!



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?