Among the most successful warm season flowering plants is vinca, which with careful watering will bloom throughout the heat and often reseed the following summer.

Annually declared National Garden Month, April is the ideal time to get back into the spirit of an enthusiastic gardener! This is the first full month of spring and the perfect time to be outside.

Many established plants are actively growing again, so this is the time to feed annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees. A balanced, complete fertilizer mix such as "20-20-20" is recommended. For cactus and succulents, dilute to half-strength. To make sure the application reaches feeder roots, it is important to water plants both before and immediately after applying.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

