Annually declared National Garden Month, April is the ideal time to get back into the spirit of an enthusiastic gardener! This is the first full month of spring and the perfect time to be outside.
Many established plants are actively growing again, so this is the time to feed annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees. A balanced, complete fertilizer mix such as "20-20-20" is recommended. For cactus and succulents, dilute to half-strength. To make sure the application reaches feeder roots, it is important to water plants both before and immediately after applying.
Now is also the time to adjust the drip irrigation controller. When temperatures begin to reliably rise, increase frequency of the watering cycle, leaving the duration of time the same. In other words, water the same length of time, but more often. Irrigation gets trickier and requires a bit more vigilance as summer heat approaches.
Roses are blooming, so plan to diligently remove spent flowers which encourages continuous bloom. Regular watering and feeding of roses should become a priority this month.
Cactus and succulents love warm soil, so may be planted any time now through summer. When planting, remember to face the plant in the direction it has been growing. Most first-class nurseries mark the south side of cactus for easy reference. If you do not see this designation, ask the grower before purchasing.
During April it can turn hot quickly, so carefully observe newly installed cacti and succulents for signs of sunburn. Pale patches of yellow on the plant surface may mean sunburn. A piece of commercial shade cloth or simple window screen can help protect new plants from harsh sun.
Garden centers currently have seas of colorful annuals. Plan ahead, investigate, and choose carefully when you shop. Especially in big-box stores, many plant varieties are stocked for all parts of the country and will not survive long, or will be problematic during hot summer days.
With good water management, warm season annuals like cosmos, gaillardia, coreopsis, hollyhocks, sunflowers, pentas and vincas will withstand the coming heat. Any of these will make good replacements for cool season annuals which will soon languish in the high temperatures.
If you are considering growing vegetables, there is still time to set out transplants of eggplant, tomatoes, radishes, melons or summer squash. No space in the garden? Any of these will thrive in a container on a sunny patio.
In conjunction with National Garden Month, the Annual Green Valley Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, April 15. This self-guided trip to five local private gardens has something for everyone. Tickets are now available for $15 at Desert Bloom, Native Gardens Nursery, Nancy Pantz and the Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit local non-profit Green Valley Gardeners, and help promote area beautification and gardening education.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
