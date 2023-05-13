From low-growing to tree-like, prickly pear plants are found in nearly every U.S. state. These sculptural wonders produce edible pads and the current showy blossoms that result in delicious fruit. Following are descriptions of just a few familiar prickly pear that grow in our desert.
An all-time favorite of native prickly pear is the Santa Rita (Opuntia santa-rita), primarily because of its eye-catching pad color. In warm, wet weather, its pads are blue-green with a hint of purple, turning to intense purple during cold or dry periods. Growing to between four to five feet tall and wide, it has many brown hair-like glochids (hair-like barbed prickles that irritate the skin), but few or no real spines.
Purple prickly pear plants are seasonally susceptible to waxy, white cochineal scale insects which can be washed off with a blast of water from the garden hose. In spring, new residents often expect the pretty purple pads to produce soft pink, lavender, or white flowers. Instead, prepare to be dazzled by the brilliant contrast of many sunny-yellow blossoms bordering the purple Santa Rita pads.
Easy to recognize cow’s tongue prickly pear (Opuntia engelmannii linguiformis)
has blue-green, tongue-shaped pads that are occasionally over two feet long. This plant looks great against a plain background where its unique form is showy, especially when in bloom with large, yellow flowers. During cold spells or extreme drought, clusters of pads may fall off; therefore, covering with frost cloth or adding supplemental water during dry spells are advised. Edible melon-flavored cow tongue fruits are slightly tart yet refreshing.
Often reaching 20 feet high with thick, oval, spineless pads and a statuesque vertical form, Indian fig prickly pear (O. ficus-indica) may be the most cultivated cactus in the world. Its young pads, or “nopals” may be cooked as a vegetable, tasting somewhat like green beans. The fruit, or “tunas,” are often combined with juices to make fresh melon-like smoothies.
Indian fig plants need regular watering in summer. They are also known for collapsing during below-freezing temperatures. The real bonus of this plant is its smooth pad surfaces without spines and with very sparse glochids.
Professional growers refer to Englemann’s Prickly Pear (O. engelmannii) as the “workhorse of garden cactus.” This robust plant has striking gray-green pads, showy yellow flowers, and edible, juicy, dark red fruit. The tasty magenta-colored fruit pulp and juice are considered beneficial for diabetics. To control the size of this vigorous grower, it may be necessary to remove pads every few years.
There are over 360 species of prickly pear. Most grow with little care and all flourish in the sun. From the cold country to the tropics, prickly pear can be found. Is there a set of “bunny ears” for your landscape?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
