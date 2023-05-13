IMG_4898.JPG

This lovely prickly pear in The Arid Garden is a hybrid of native Santa Rita and beavertail prickly pear plants.

 Mary Kidnocker

From low-growing to tree-like, prickly pear plants are found in nearly every U.S. state. These sculptural wonders produce edible pads and the current showy blossoms that result in delicious fruit. Following are descriptions of just a few familiar prickly pear that grow in our desert.

An all-time favorite of native prickly pear is the Santa Rita (Opuntia santa-rita), primarily because of its eye-catching pad color. In warm, wet weather, its pads are blue-green with a hint of purple, turning to intense purple during cold or dry periods. Growing to between four to five feet tall and wide, it has many brown hair-like glochids (hair-like barbed prickles that irritate the skin), but few or no real spines.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

