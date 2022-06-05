Green Valley Gardeners: Agaves' amazing show of blossoms, spears

Chosen members of the Agave family first develop unique flower stalks which look much like asparagus spears. The tall, bare stalks will either produce bulbils along their edges or branch out to look much like flowering candelabra. Either way, it’s a real show stopper … and the plant’s “last hurrah.”
There are over 130 species in the Agave family, so it is impossible to describe each. Following are a few that demonstrate different types of blooms and the propagation process. Keep in mind that each plant will die after completing its flowering cycle.
Octopus Agave (A. vilmoriniana) is an Agave that produces bulbils. These are small clonal plants produced on the flower stalk. There may be hundreds of tiny Octopus babies lining the tall stalk. Even as the mother plant dies below, these youngsters will continue living. The small plants may be pulled off the stalk and successfully planted for some time after the dead plant has been removed.
Plenty of space is needed to grow an Octopus Agave. It matures up to 3 feet high and 5 to 6 feet wide, with graceful undulating light green to pale blue leaves.
The average cultivated Octopus Agave blooms in seven to 10 years after planted. Its vertical flower stalk may reach 15 feet high. Yellow blossoms along the stalk are interspersed with the bulbils.
Unless killed by cold temperatures, bulbils will live on the stalk for months. The Octopus is frost sensitive and can be damaged below 25 degrees Fahrenheit. In summer there can be significant but temporary yellowing of the leaves. It grows well and looks elegant in a large container.
Because of its beauty, Weber Agave (A. weberi) can dominate a landscape that has the space for it. This one can grow to 4 to 5 feet tall and 6 to 10 feet wide. Its silky-smooth, gray-green leaves measure up to 7 inches wide and 5 feet long. It is moderately cold hardy, down to approximately 12 degrees F.
The Weber Agave produces many pups, or offsets, throughout its life. Its flower stalk quickly grows up to 25 feet tall with side branches (candelabra) of yellow flowers. When in full bloom, the size and shape of the Weber is hard to overlook in the landscape.
Much smaller Queen Victoria Agave (Victoriae-reginae) is much-loved as a focal point. Maturing at 20 to 25 inches tall and wide, it is known by its dense, tight rosette of triangular deep-green leaves marked with white. The white splashes are highly variable, looking like they have been hand-painted with a small brush.
This slow-growing Agave rarely produces offsets so is often propagated by seed. Its flower stalk gets 10 to 12 feet tall with cream-colored flowers on the upper half. Queen Victoria can tolerate cold as low as 10 degrees F. and grows best in full sun.
For more information on Agaves and their unique “asparagus spears,” consult the book titled “Agaves,” written by Tucson grower and author Greg Starr.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.