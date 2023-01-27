Colorful daisies appear annually, almost like magic, to assure us that our short winter will soon be over. Despite a recent cold spell in the desert, African daisies (Dimorphotheca sinuate) try their best to bloom on time. These dazzling daisies are beginning their seasonal bloom in and around the Santa Cruz Valley. Encouraged by recent rain showers and weeks of careful attention by landscape maintenance workers, these beauties are already flowering in drifts on the La Posada campus just across the river.
The herbaceous wildflowers produce a “cozy cottage garden” character in the landscape. These show stoppers, known best for their brilliant color, are found in shades of yellow, orange, gold, salmon and occasionally cream, all mixed together. Not only gardeners but butterflies are attracted to all the colors, and bees enjoy the rich nectar.
These daisies are native to South Africa, mainly in sandy, mildly arid regions. They are a member of the Asteraceae family and characterized by petaled, daisy-like flowers. They are one of the largest families of flowering plants in the world. Other well-known members are sunflowers and cosmos.
African daisies are often found in commercial wildflower seed mixes along with desert bluebells, tidy tips, and Mexican poppies. This combination is perfect for welcoming spring into gathering areas around the patio or pool. Keep in mind that these annuals are champions at self-seeding and can spread aggressively if not regularly deadheaded. The wind easily blows the papery, brown seeds, causing them to naturalize and compete with native seeds.
Used either in containers or drifts for early color, seeds may be sown during autumn in a well-drained, sunny spot. Water the seeds every two to three days until germination takes place. Then water every five to seven days. When the plant begins to produce leaves, reduce watering to once a week or less, depending on temperature and rainfall. Water blooming plants weekly. If overwatered, plants will quickly deteriorate. Fertilizer applications are not necessary.
Notice that African daisy flowers always face the sun. They also close at night, when shaded, or on an overcast day. They cannot be used as cut flowers because they will not open inside the house.
Heliotropic, or sun-tracking flowers such as African daisies, move with the sun throughout the day to absorb as much light and warmth as possible. With mechanisms in the upper portion of the stem, rapid and reversible movement of the plant takes place. When you next stop to absorb the brilliance of these cheerful flowers, think of nature’s “botanical engineering,” or magic that makes it possible!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone