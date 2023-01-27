daisies
These early-blooming African Daisies are scattered randomly around the campus at La Posada and brighten a sunny winter sky.
Colorful daisies appear annually, almost like magic, to assure us that our short winter will soon be over. Despite a recent cold spell in the desert, African daisies (Dimorphotheca sinuate) try their best to bloom on time. These dazzling daisies are beginning their seasonal bloom in and around the Santa Cruz Valley. Encouraged by recent rain showers and weeks of careful attention by landscape maintenance workers, these beauties are already flowering in drifts on the La Posada campus just across the river.

The herbaceous wildflowers produce a “cozy cottage garden” character in the landscape. These show stoppers, known best for their brilliant color, are found in shades of yellow, orange, gold, salmon and occasionally cream, all mixed together. Not only gardeners but butterflies are attracted to all the colors, and bees enjoy the rich nectar.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

