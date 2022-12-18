Red Hot Poker aloe
In bud and just ready to pop, this unique "Red Hot Poker" aloe will remain in full bloom for several weeks and add bright color to a winter garden.
 Mary Kidnocker

One of the desert’s most diverse succulents is the easy-to-grow aloe. Its plump, shiny leaves can be deep green, blue-gray, or nearly white. Cool-season flowers develop near the top of tall stems in soft pink, orange, yellow, or red hues.

Whether grown in containers or as accent plants for mass plantings in the landscape, aloes quickly catch the eye. During January to April, flower stalks shoot up from the plant, and clouds of colorful blooms appear above the foliage. This is also when hummingbirds visit by the dozens, consuming the available nectar.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

