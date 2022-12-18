One of the desert’s most diverse succulents is the easy-to-grow aloe. Its plump, shiny leaves can be deep green, blue-gray, or nearly white. Cool-season flowers develop near the top of tall stems in soft pink, orange, yellow, or red hues.
Whether grown in containers or as accent plants for mass plantings in the landscape, aloes quickly catch the eye. During January to April, flower stalks shoot up from the plant, and clouds of colorful blooms appear above the foliage. This is also when hummingbirds visit by the dozens, consuming the available nectar.
Aloes grow best in filtered light, protected from the afternoon sun. Native to Africa, many varieties are frost-tender when temperatures drop into the mid-20s. If cold temperatures are predicted, be ready to cover the plants with frost cloth. They also require well-drained soil to prevent roots from rotting. Most aloes will be fine when irrigated once or twice a month in cool weather and two to three times a month in warmer weather. Those in containers require more frequent watering.
Because of the wide variety in species, it’s possible to create pleasing color and texture combinations in the landscape. For example, options are leaves with vertical lines, random speckling, colored margins, with and without teeth.
Following are just a few aloes that may be considered for our desert.
The "Blue Elf" aloe is compact at 18 inches tall. It has silver-blue leaves that contrast beautifully with its dazzling red-orange flowers from winter through spring. This plant reliably withstands reflected heat and full sun.
Growing to about two feet tall and wide, "Coral Aloe" has branched, vivid-coral flowers. Its grayish leaves have vertical lines and a thin pink margin that contrasts with the flowers when in bloom.
"Partridge Breast Aloe" is ideal for small spaces and looks great when placed among rocks or boulders. It has speckled green foliage that closely resembles its namesake bird. Only eight to 12 inches tall, it is somewhat slow to spread.
"Aloe Vera" is a taller variety with narrow leaves and spikes of orange or yellow flowers. Jelly-like sap found in its mature leaves has medicinal properties and is widely used in formulas for soaps, healing ointments, and hair rinses. In Texas, this aloe is grown in vast fields and harvested for the pharmaceutical industry.
Be concerned if your aloes develop a knobby distortion on the leaves. The culprit is microscopic eriophyid mite, for which there is no effective control. The solution is simply removing the affected plants before the mites spread further. Since aloes quickly form a cluster, these mites find it easy to multiply.
In general, aloes require minimal care. An old aloe bed will need to be taken apart and replanted every few years. At that time, discard old plants and use the younger offshoots as new starts or to share with other appreciative winter gardeners.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
