People who play games, such as cards and board games, are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, according to a recent study.
Researchers at the University of Edinburgh say that participants who reported routinely playing non-digital games performed better on thinking and memory tests in their 70s.
At the beginning of the study, more than 1,000 participants, all age 70, were asked to complete a series of tests assessing memory, thinking speed, problem solving and overall cognitive ability. Then, until the age of 79, each participant took the same series of tests every three years. The participants were asked how often they played games like chess, bingo, cards and crossword puzzles at ages 70 and 76.
Researchers used statistical models to analyze the relationship between a person's level of game playing and their thinking skills. They also considered lifestyle factors, such as education, socio-economic status and activity levels.
Results from the study found that older adults who increased game playing or even started playing non-digital games for the first time as they got older experienced less decline in thinking skills in their 70s, particularly in memory function and thinking speed.
These latest findings indicate that the connection between playing board games and other non-digital games later in life may result in sharper thinking and better memory skills, adding to what researchers say are steps people can take along with not drinking alcohol to excess, not smoking, being active and eating a healthy diet to protect their cognitive health.
Green Valley has a wealth of game-playing clubs across the community. Board games and playing card clubs like bridge, poker, cribbage, canasta and mahjongg groups meet regularly in many local church halls and in recreation centers like Green Valley Recreation social centers as well as homeowner’s neighborhood clubhouses.
Although membership may be required pro play in some venues, there are many venues open to the public. Posada Life Community Center hosts a variety of games weekly and a Bunko dice game once a month open to everyone who wishes to play.
You may want to start a your own card or game club for friends and neighbors. An informal group can make their own schedule and rules and just enjoy each other’s company while keeping the brain engaged and stimulated.
