As nonprofits struggle to recover from pandemic restrictions, many whose fundraising events were cancelled or critically impacted because of COVID have a unique opportunity to receive donations on a special day dedicated to not only helping nonprofits, but simplifying the donations process for those who wish to give.
The eighth annual Arizona Gives Day is a one-stop, go-to website listing Arizona nonprofits (who have registered) for a statewide giving day scheduled for April 6, 2021.
Arizona Gives is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers that began in 2013. This partnership has helped raise more than $23 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector. While giving is available on AZGives.org 365 days a year, Arizona Gives' statewide online giving campaign takes place in early April each year and has been designated AZ Gives Day.
In April 2020, as COVID cases surged across the country, nearly 39,000 Arizonans donated a record-shattering $6.1 million to 913 nonprofit organizations participating in the seventh annual Arizona Gives Day.
Any qualified 501(c)(3) organization located in Arizona can register to participate, and many local nonprofits have already signed up on the AZGives.org website. Although April 6 is touted as the day to give, registered nonprofits are able to receive donations year-round.
Arizona Gives Day also allows nonprofits to win incentive prize money, ranging from $500 to $10,000. These prizes are based on a variety of factors: the total amount raised on AZGives.org by organization size, total number of donors within a particular category, or through random drawings just for participating.
You can view all of the registered state nonprofits participating in the event at www.azgives.org/nonprofits, as well as those currently registered from Green Valley and Sahuarita. The nonprofit’s logo, mission, and other information, as well as the “donate” button, is listed on the AZ Gives Day website. Local nonprofits registered by the time of this publication include:
• The Animal League of Green Valley
• AZ-19 Regional Tourism Alliance
• Community Performance and Art Center
• Green Valley Concert Band
• Green Valley Community Chorus
• Green Valley Council (GVC) Foundation
• Green Valley Recreation (GVR) Foundation
• Green Valley Firefighters Foundation
• Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary
• Friends of Madera Canyon
• Helmet Peak Volunteer Fire Department
• Hope of Deliverance
• Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley
• Paws Patrol
• Posada Life Community Services
• Sahuarita Unified School District Educational Enrichment Foundation
• Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Green Valley District, Inc.
• Smiles for Veterans
For those local nonprofits not yet registered, visit www.azgives.org/nonprofits.