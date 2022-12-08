“Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.”
– Sherry Anderson
Sometimes, the gifts that cost nothing are the ones that have the greatest value. The gift of volunteer time, which is given every day by selfless people across the country, is priceless in so many ways.
La Posada’s hundreds of volunteers make a difference in the lives of not only the residents living on the La Posada campus but also to those living in the greater Green Valley and Sahuarita communities. La Posada volunteers have the opportunity to make a positive impact, from helping those who need assistance with everyday challenges to assisting with special events.
La Posada offers volunteer opportunities including time with older adults, in the community at large through La Posada Community Services and with preschool children at Los Niños del Valle Preschool.
Some volunteer roles across the La Posada campus include: reading and entertainment, event support, exercise assistance, intergenerational activities, senior lunch helper, or assistance at Vensel Treasure Shoppe.
La Posada’s volunteer manager, Barbara Salazar, says that she is careful when matching volunteers with “just the right volunteer opportunity.”
Whether it’s a regularly scheduled time and day, helping at a special event, or work as needed on-call, volunteering at La Posada or at many Green Valley sites is a completely person-centered, individualized experience.
Mary M. Januchowski, 91, has not only volunteered at the La Posada Community Center for many years, she also participates in the Senior Lunch Program, a weekday lunch at the Community Center where folks age 60 and older can enjoy a hearty meal and meet with friends for games, cards or other entertainment.
“I have been bringing candy, cookies, and other little gifts for holidays and special occasions for a long time,” Januchowski says. “I enjoy making little presents for people and it just makes the day better. And, I love the Los Niños children. We recently decorated pumpkins for Halloween.”
Salazar notes that volunteering is beneficial “in so many ways.”
Volunteering for La Posada follows its mission “to maximize the well-being of seniors.”
Some of the benefits of volunteering include reduced stress, better health, an expanded social network, making a difference and personal satisfaction, to name just a few.
“It feels good to help organizations that mean something to you,” Salazar says. “These good feelings can help reduce stress or anxiety in your life and may contribute to better health.”
Volunteering may also provide you with the tools you need to be a happy and well-rounded individual. Building bonds and connections with people you volunteer with also may counteract any social isolation. A number of volunteer opportunities may involve some physical work to help keep you active.
La Posada volunteers help deliver the quality services that are the core of its reputation. In turn, volunteers enjoy making new friends and connecting with the community in a meaningful way.
For more information about volunteer opportunities on the La Posada campus, please contact volunteer manager Barbara Salazar at 520-648-7999. All volunteers are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.