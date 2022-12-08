Life

Mary M. Januchowski loves working with the children at Los Niños del Valle Preschool.

 Posada Life Community Services

“Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.”

– Sherry Anderson



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?