Caregiver burnout is common among those caring for another person who may have a disability or other health concerns related to aging. Caregivers often sacrifice their self-care — juggling between the demands of their own lives, careers and families and the needs of the person they are caring for. It’s easy for caregivers to experience caregiver burnout — a combination of stress, anxiety, depression, physical exhaustion, social isolation, guilt, resentment and even physical health issues.
Taking time to meet your own needs while caring for a loved one is absolutely critical for the ongoing health and wellbeing of everyone involved. Even with a large network of family and friends, it can be difficult to share your experiences as a caregiver and gain insight from others who are not familiar with the responsibility. It can be incredibly calming and healing, both mentally and physically, to confide in others who have had similar experiences as a caregiver. Having a healthy outlet for your emotions is an important resource that can help you develop healthy coping skills.
Seek support
Caregiver support groups are a great way to connect and share your experiences with people in similar circumstances. Support groups can also be an excellent resource for participants, offering information, resources and strategies specific to caring for someone who may have a disability or other health concerns related to aging. Some caregiver support groups even focus on specific illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s. This type of support can offer participants a better understanding of symptoms, effective coping strategies and tips for safely caring for a loved one while helping to maintain their dignity.
Being a caregiver can be a very rewarding experience, but it often demands a large amount of time. Caregivers often sacrifice social connections as a result. Socializing with others is an important way to manage anxiety and stress. If you feel disconnected from your peers, connecting with other caregivers can help.
Depending on your situation or the needs of the person you are caring for, going out for personal errands may be impractical. However, meeting with a support group can feel more productive and help you feel refreshed and recharged to continue providing care.
Take control
Helping a person deal with an illness or the aging process is usually an unpredictable situation. The loss of control for both the person being cared for and the caregiver can be difficult. A support group can help you make sense of and accept your situation without putting too much pressure on yourself and other elements out of your control.
Being with others in similar situations may bring you to a simple but powerful realization: you are not alone. Knowing this can help you maintain a more positive outlook on being a caregiver and will ultimately reduce feelings of burnout.
Local caregiver support groups
Posada Life Adult Day Services hosts a free in-person Caregiver Support Group on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Avenue on the La Posada campus. The next scheduled in-person meeting is Thursday, Aug. 17. Silvia Valdez is the caregiver support group administrator. Caregivers can register by calling 520-393-6835 or by emailing adultday@casagv.org
The Caring Thru Dementia Network, hosted by the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, provides a place for people experiencing memory loss, their caregivers, community service providers as well as the general public. The Network meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 300 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley. There are no meetings in August. The next session will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. with Timothy Domer, MD, a retired geriatrician from Tucson. All meetings are free and open to everyone. Visit www.umcgv.org/caring-through-dementia for more information.
Pima Council on Aging provides monthly support group listings in various Pima County locations, including Green Valley and Sahuarita. For those wishing to stay home, there are a number of virtual meetings available via Zoom. Participation can be in person, by telephone or by computer, tablet or by smartphone with a video.
These support groups are open to any adult providing care for someone 60 and older, or for someone of any age with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.
You can find additional support groups near you from Pima Council on Aging at www.pcoa.org. To reserve a space in a virtual caregiver support group or if you have any questions, contact PCOA Caregiver Support by calling 520-305-3405 to register for a group.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone