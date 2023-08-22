Caregiver burnout is common among those caring for another person who may have a disability or other health concerns related to aging. Caregivers often sacrifice their self-care — juggling between the demands of their own lives, careers and families and the needs of the person they are caring for. It’s easy for caregivers to experience caregiver burnout — a combination of stress, anxiety, depression, physical exhaustion, social isolation, guilt, resentment and even physical health issues.

Taking time to meet your own needs while caring for a loved one is absolutely critical for the ongoing health and wellbeing of everyone involved. Even with a large network of family and friends, it can be difficult to share your experiences as a caregiver and gain insight from others who are not familiar with the responsibility. It can be incredibly calming and healing, both mentally and physically, to confide in others who have had similar experiences as a caregiver. Having a healthy outlet for your emotions is an important resource that can help you develop healthy coping skills.



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

