While summer brings us longer days to enjoy in the southern Arizona sunshine, prolonged exposure to excessive heat in summer months can be dangerous. The Arizona Emergency Information Network reports that extreme heat often results in the highest number of deaths each year among all weather-related hazards.
Extreme heat is defined as a period of at least two to three days of high heat with temperatures above 90 degrees. Heat disorders strike when people spend too much time in the heat or overexert themselves. Older adults, young children, and people who are sick, overweight or have an underlying health condition are more susceptible to heat-related illness. Keep in mind the following tips when trying to stay cool:
• Avoid direct sun exposure as much as possible. Plan your outdoor activities either early in the morning or when the sun starts to set. The same time period is ideal for walking your pets too. Animals feel intense heat like their owners.
• Air conditioning is your best friend in summer. Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned spaces. If you don’t have an air conditioner, go somewhere that is air-conditioned. For example, read a book at the Green Valley or the Sahuarita libraries, visit local air-conditioned stores, watch the latest blockbuster movie at the local movie theater, or meet your friends at a senior center.
La Posada Community Center on the La Posada campus is open to everyone, and a weekday lunch is served. For information and advance reservations, contact Carla at 520-393-6814 or email CCastaneda@casagv.org. Suggested donation to this senior lunch program is $3. La Posada Community Center also hosts card games, music and other activities that are open to everyone.
If you are a member of Green Valley Recreation, there are seven major recreation centers, many with air-conditioned fitness centers, and seven satellite centers, all air conditioned. GVR boasts 13 pools so members can cool off, too. GVR’s Canoa Ranch Center boasts an indoor pool.
• Stay hydrated. Drink water even if you do not feel thirsty. Drink plenty of cool water, clear juices, and other liquids that don’t contain alcohol or caffeine.
• Dress appropriately. Whenever you can, try wearing loose, light-colored clothes. Avoid dark-colored clothes as they may absorb heat. Top it off with a lightweight, broad-brimmed hat. These simple changes will help you both stay cool and avoid sunburn.
• Did someone say sunburn? Remember the days of slathering iodine and baby oil all over before sitting beside the pool? What were we thinking? Buy a broad spectrum sunscreen lotion or spray with sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. Apply the sunscreen liberally to all exposed skin.
• Cool down! Take tepid (not too cold or too hot) showers, baths or sponge baths when you’re feeling warm. Don’t have the time? Then wet washcloths or towels with cool water and put them on your wrists, ankles and neck. If you have access to a pool, swim early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the midday sun.
