While summer brings us longer days to enjoy in the southern Arizona sunshine, prolonged exposure to excessive heat in summer months can be dangerous. The Arizona Emergency Information Network reports that extreme heat often results in the highest number of deaths each year among all weather-related hazards.

Extreme heat is defined as a period of at least two to three days of high heat with temperatures above 90 degrees. Heat disorders strike when people spend too much time in the heat or overexert themselves. Older adults, young children, and people who are sick, overweight or have an underlying health condition are more susceptible to heat-related illness. Keep in mind the following tips when trying to stay cool:



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

