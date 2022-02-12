Most of us know that physical exercise is important to keep the body healthy and strong, but our brains can benefit from exercise too. Keeping our brains active and alert can often be essential to our wellbeing as we get older. Research shows that stimulating the brain improves its function and can protect against cognitive decline.
Focusing on brain health is one of the best things you can do to improve your concentration, focus, memory, and mental agility, no matter what age you are. By incorporating brain exercises into your everyday life, you’ll get to challenge your mind, sharpen your cognitive skills, and possibly learn something new and enriching along the way, too.
Although brain exercises are not enough to prevent the severe mental decline caused by many diseases, most of the common age-related losses in memory or motor skills can be a result of inactivity and a lack of mental challenges. Lapses in memory can be caused by stress, lack of sleep and the natural aging process, and are not always a cause for concern. However, we can take small steps to improve our overall memory by keeping our minds stimulated.
A recent Mayo Clinic study showed that older adults who participated in mentally stimulating activities, such as regularly using a computer or making crafts, were between 14 percent and 42 percent less likely to develop memory loss symptoms compared to those who didn’t, depending on the activity. A University of Michigan study also found that adults who play at least one brain challenging game every day over the course of several weeks could dramatically improve their memory.
Brain exercises are often fun to engage in. By taking just a few minutes each day, we can easily make these brain games part of our daily routine.
The Mayo Clinic study shows that one way to keep our brains active is by heightening our five senses and keeping them sharp. Things to try:
• Listening to the background instruments of a song rather than just the vocalist
• People watching
• Playing a game of charades and acting out different things without using words
• Identifying different scents in our surroundings
• Slowly eating a piece of fruit or chocolate to savor the flavors
We can also enjoy ourselves and challenge our minds at the same time by:
• Completing the crossword or sudoku puzzle in the newspaper. Crosswords are a classic brain trainer, accessing not only verbal language but memory from many areas of knowledge.
• Playing a game of solitaire with a deck of cards or on the computer
• Challenging ourselves to solve the puzzles or answer question faster than the contestants when watching TV game shows like “Wheel of Fortune” or “Jeopardy.”
There are thousands of free games available on internet websites and smartphones that can help keep us mentally engaged, and inexpensive puzzle books are available at most discount and dollar stores.
We can also stimulate our brains by trying something new like online classes that make it even easier for us to take up a new hobby or give us a chance to try something such as dancing, sewing, cooking new recipes, or craft making.
Many in-person classes at Green Valley Recreation are open to everyone. The GVR winter catalogue is out and lists a variety of interesting classes for GRV members and non-members. Visit gvrec.org or call: 520-625-3440 for more information. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona (OLLI) offers both online and in-person classes at their Green Valley campus adjoining the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Visit: www.olli.arizona.edu for more information.