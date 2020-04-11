“Social distancing” is the new norm since the rise of the coronavirus, COVID-19. This concept goes against almost everything that healthcare professionals who work with older adults typically advise. The benefits of social engagement and the poor health outcomes associated with social isolation have been researched and well-documented. Now with COVID-19, times have changed. With the risk of coronavirus infection comes the risk of social isolation and loneliness.
During a time of social distancing, here are a few ways for older adults to stay socially connected:
• Stay active in the community from home.
How can you remain a part of the community if the goal is to stay at home? A friendly phone call is a simple way to stay connected to a community of friends. An “all is well” daily telephone call through TeleCare is a free service provided locally by the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers. There is no charge for the service. For information or to sign up, call 520-351-6706.
Organizations like Green Valley Recreation and Quail Creek have dozens of clubs with membership rosters that include contact information. These clubs, as well as faith-based groups, nonprofits, biking, hiking, and pickleball groups, often rely on volunteers to make phone calls to its members. Club and group members can easily connect by cell phone or landlines from home. For those who don’t wish to receive a phone call, there are email or texting options.
• Learn new technology.
Take the challenge and be creative. There’s FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and loads more online resources to keep you connected with family and friends. You don’t have to be a technical wiz either. If setting up an account or downloading an application is daunting, ask a neighbor, a friend or family member for help or check out a quick tutorial over the phone.
• Reach out to family and friend.
Stay in touch with the people close to you, especially those who are social distancing too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that communities create “buddy systems” to make sure vulnerable and hard-to-reach people stay connected, particularly to news about COVID-19.
This can be done through your church, social group or daily neighborhood email blasts. Visit gvnews.com for local COVID-19 updates. Make it a point to check in on your older friends and relatives. Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation.