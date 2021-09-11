It can be mind-boggling keeping up with the ongoing COVID-19 precautions. For more than a year now we have had to adjust how we mingle in public places, how we work in close spaces, shop, go to school and now the new threat of a coronavirus variant is complicating our lives. Wearing a mask when you leave the house and avoiding large gatherings and public places have completely changed the way we socialize and work. After months and months and months of the pandemic, you may be experiencing post-Covid burnout and pandemic fatigue leaving you emotionally drained.
Still, health officials warn that we can’t let our guard down yet and that resisting living with what some experts are calling the “new normal” could threaten our health. In a recent Pew Research Survey, nearly a third of Americans mentioned ways that the pandemic has limited what activities they can engage in or how they otherwise use their free time. These responses often focused on being stuck at home or being unable to travel, and were especially common among older adults. Some 45 percent of those 65 and older said the pandemic has forced them to remain isolated at home or otherwise unable to enjoy their normal routines in their older years.
Being in a constant state of high alert and uncertainty is exhausting and may be contributing to your feelings of pandemic fatigue.
Some signs of COVID fatigue from a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll tracking participants’ health during the pandemic; many negative indicators surfaced:
• 36 percent of respondents were having trouble sleeping
• 32 percent felt that their eating habits were impacted by stress
• 12 percent indicated an increase in alcohol or substance use
• 12 percent indicate that chronic conditions are becoming more problematic because of stress
Research also shows a decline in compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing; having anxiety if you even briefly pass by someone who isn’t wearing a mask; lack of motivation or feeling like you don’t have a sense of purpose; irritable and short-tempered with loved ones; and feeling depressed and isolated.
“Burnout can manifest itself as feelings of being overwhelmed, cynicism related to what you’re doing, and a decreased ability to meet life’s demands,” says Mel Hector, M.D., a clinical associate professor in geriatrics, general internal medicine, and palliative care, at the University of Arizona. “Anxiety, depression, substance abuse, violence, overdoses, and suicide rates have all been reported as increased during the pandemic. This has been a national and global phenomenon, aided and abetted by these seemingly unending stressful times.”
Getting support can help you find healthy ways to cope with stress, anxiety, fear and depression. By expressing emotions as opposed to suffering in silence, people can begin to process what they are feeling and get to the root issue of emotional distress. Opening up a dialog can mean speaking to a mental health professional, talking to a trusted friend or loved one, or joining a support group of like-minded individuals who can help you know that you are not alone in what you are going through.
“There is probably no way to go out in public and feel completely safe. You can minimize your chances for becoming infected by choosing outdoor over indoor activities, by associating with people whom you know are truly vaccinated, by good ventilation when you’re indoors, by wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, and by wearing personal protective equipment when dealing with people whom you know are at risk to being infected as a health care worker,” Hector says.
“Making a behavioral change and then sustaining it is difficult, especially when most of the people around you are well. The fact is, proven many times over, that these precautions do work. You would do well to understand that these recommendations will come to an end, that recommendations will change as the situation changes, and that there are reliable sources of expert advice to guide you. If you simply decide to commit to make these changes without thinking, it becomes much easier, just like wearing your seat belt,” he points out.
When to seek mental health support
If you’re struggling with COVID-19 depression, anxiety, and general pandemic burnout, you’re not alone. If you or a loved one needs mental health support, there are behavioral health counselors in the greater Green Valley area. Visit connectgv.org for a list of resources or psycologytoday.com/us/therapists.