Each morning you visit a local coffee shop to enjoy a pastry and your favorite brew. You find an empty table, sit down and pull out your cell phone to catch up on the news and text messages when you realize you forgot to get coffee creamer. Leaving your drink and phone on the table, you walk to the nearby counter, grab a couple of creamers, and return to your seat. Then you realize your cell phone is missing.
You check your pockets, search the floor, and return to the cashier to inquire about your lost phone, but bad luck, it’s nowhere to be seen. Panic hits when you realize your phone has just been stolen.
This scenario happens every day. Even if you’re only stepping away from a table for a few seconds just to grab another napkin, someone might be watching, waiting for the opportunity to steal your phone.
Losing a cell phone is not only prohibitively expensive, these devices also contain a wealth of personal information. The Federal Communications Commission reports that the high resale value of smartphones, along with the personal information contained on such devices, make them a prime target for criminals and identity thieves.
The best advice is to never leave a mobile device, including a laptop or tablet, where strangers can gain access to it. If you do, you risk losing the device to a criminal who may even steal your identity. Even if you take every precaution to avoid leaving your mobile device in a vulnerable location, a thief might steal it from your pocket or purse.
To protect your device, establish a strong password to restrict access and get into the habit of locking your device when not in use.
Most cell phones today have global positioning systems (GPS) to help locate a lost phone.
Some tracker applications not only locate your device from any other device or computer connected to the internet, they can also lock the device to restrict access. Google’s Find My Device or Where’s My Droid on Android, or Find My iPhone with an Apple ID account, and other anti-theft apps are available to find your phone and protect your information. That way, if your mobile device is ever lost or stolen, you’ll have a much easier time locating it.
Other anti-theft software can wipe sensitive data, including contracts, text messages, photos, emails and browser history. Some apps even trigger the device to emit a loud noise, making it easier to locate.
Experts suggest that the most critical thing to protect your identity and information on your device is to set up a strong password and use it. Although fingerprint biometrics and facial authentication for unlocking smartphones is available for added security, the experts still recommend using a strong password for your device, thus reducing the chances of someone accessing your personal information.
If your phone is misplaced or stolen, the FCC suggests locking the device immediately, even if you believe you just lost it. Next, change your important passwords using another secure device starting with your email account and the financial and shopping accounts that have your credit card on file. Then move on to changing passwords for your social networks.
Report the theft to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. File an insurance claim for the device if you are covered. Even if a thief doesn’t know how to access that trove because you have a strong password, the inconvenience and cost of a new device adds more stress to the situation.
You can also contact the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers at 520-351-6715. SAV has a wealth of information and resources regarding scams or fraud that may impact your identity with the loss or theft of your device. You should also inform your cell phone service provider.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone