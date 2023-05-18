Speaking with a healthcare provider is difficult for many people, and knowing how busy most doctor’s offices are these days can leave some patients feeling rushed. Many local residents are finding that their primary care doctors have moved their offices to Tucson, another stressor and time-consuming trip there and back.

Being prepared for your appointment will help make best use of your provider’s limited time and make it easier on you as well. Learning to be forthcoming with your health issues may also be the key to success and possibly life-saving information. The only way for doctors to know what’s on your mind is for you to open up, be honest and tell them. The more you disclose about your symptoms or any trouble you may be experiencing with everyday activities, the better picture your provider has of your overall health and the better they can help you.



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

