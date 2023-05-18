Speaking with a healthcare provider is difficult for many people, and knowing how busy most doctor’s offices are these days can leave some patients feeling rushed. Many local residents are finding that their primary care doctors have moved their offices to Tucson, another stressor and time-consuming trip there and back.
Being prepared for your appointment will help make best use of your provider’s limited time and make it easier on you as well. Learning to be forthcoming with your health issues may also be the key to success and possibly life-saving information. The only way for doctors to know what’s on your mind is for you to open up, be honest and tell them. The more you disclose about your symptoms or any trouble you may be experiencing with everyday activities, the better picture your provider has of your overall health and the better they can help you.
While some conversations may seem awkward or embarrassing, your provider has most likely heard similar things discussed before. Discussing issues about your sexual health, bowel movements, or other intimate topics are critical because they can affect your well-being and your doctor needs to hear what’s going on. If doctors know how serious a patient feels about an issue, it can help them structure the appointment and their communication style to best suit the patient’s needs.
Here are some ways to help you get the most out of your doctor’s appointment.
• Take notes. Bring along a notebook or an electronic device to record anything notable from your visit. If anything seems confusing while you take notes, ask your doctor to make a clarification or to rephrase it so you can better understand.
• Bring a companion. Having a family member or close friend at your appointment not only increases your comfort levels, but it also adds another set of ears to the mix. They can listen in on what’s said and talk through the appointment with you once you’ve left.
• Visit your virtual portal. Some provider networks have an online portal where they post test results and notes or can message you regarding certain health issues or appointments. Ask your provider to see if their network has an online portal where they can post any notes from the session.
• Call the office. If you begin to feel confused after the appointment is over, it’s okay to call the office or send your provider a message to clarify what information you’re forgetting.
• Get a second opinion. Pima Council on Aging suggests getting a second opinion if necessary. Original Medicare covers a second opinion from another doctor if your primary recommends you have a surgery or major diagnostic or therapeutic procedure. There are some services, like cosmetic surgery, that are not covered for second opinions though.
