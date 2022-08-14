Starting kindergarten was a big deal when most older adults today were growing up, but many children born in the last 15 years are experiencing their first school milestone even earlier. Pre-kindergarten or Pre-K education for children 12 months to age 5 is becoming increasingly common.
The National Center for Education Statistics reports that research shows that children’s lifelong well-being is positively associated with early childhood services, including preschool.
Approximately 59 percent of children age 5 and younger and not enrolled in kindergarten were in at least one weekly non-parental care arrangement, as reported by their parents in an early childhood program participation study in 2019 by the Institute of Education Sciences. Among children in a weekly non-parental care arrangement, 62 percent were attending a day care center, preschool, or pre-kindergarten.
Green Valley may be labeled a “retirement community,” but school-age children do reside in many areas of the 85614 and 85622 zip codes, and both Green Valley and Sahuarita are home to a variety of early education programs such as preschools or child care/learning centers for youngsters too young for kindergarten.
Continental School District, Los Niños del Valle Preschool nestled on the La Posada campus, and Shepherd’s Fold Preschool on La Cañada are three early education programs in Green Valley welcoming youngsters 5 and under into the classroom.
The Town of Sahuarita boasts a selection of early education programs for children, including Sahuarita Unified School District’s Early Childhood Center for children 2 years and 9 months to age 5, Grace Church Preschool, and Tricia’s Learning Center plus several other early childhood education programs.
Parents and grandparents are advised to research potential Pre-K schools, checking the curriculum, class and staff size, as well as the certification and licensing of each school or learning center. It’s a good idea to visit the school before enrolling your child to see if the program is the ideal fit for your preschooler.
The study by the Institute of Education Sciences found that the most common location for children’s preschool care was a building of its own. Other reported locations were a church, synagogue, or other place of worship, a public school, and other locations.
You might think of preschool as a babysitting service for kids before they enter the “real” school system, but research shows that preschool offers many hidden benefits to children and their families, from encouraging healthy emotional development to introducing them to school routines preparing them for the structure and expectations in kindergarten.
It can be a big hurdle for a young child to navigate the workings of a classroom for the first time in kindergarten. Studies show that preschool programs, even those that are only part-time, can help kids make the transition.
Playtime is also an essential element of early childhood education. It might seem simple, but research shows that playful experiences prepare children for deeper learning and preschool exposes children to many different types of play that they may not have access to at home.
Studies also show that physical development directly impacts a child’s ability to learn. Fine motor skills are necessary for kids to hold a pencil and learn to write as they get older, and gross motor skills are the whole-body movements that allow kids to balance and coordinate their actions.
A report from the U.S. Department of Education states, “Children who attend high-quality preschool programs are less likely to utilize special education services or be retained in their grade, and are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college, and succeed in their careers than those who have not attended high-quality preschool.”
Preschool makes a difference that goes far beyond individual children and their families. The same DOE report shows that access to high-quality preprimary education can be the key that unlocks education equality across races, geography and income. The report states that children who don’t have access to the benefits of preschool may begin kindergarten at a strong disadvantage in both academic and social-emotional skills.
Preschool costs generally come in the form of program fees or tuition. The funds go toward maintaining the facilities, paying the staff and educators, providing snacks, and other operational expenses. The cost of preschool varies greatly depending on where you live and what type of preschool you want. Private? Public? A Pre-K national chain? How many days you wish your child to attend and how many children you enroll, are all factors impacting the cost.
According to the National Association of Child care Resource and Referral Agencies, the average price of preschool per month ranges $372 to $1,100 per month. On average though, most parents find themselves paying out about $400 to $900 per month for their kids to attend preschool. If you can’t spend that much, ask the schools about fee assistance or scholarships. Los Niños del Valle Preschool at Posada Life Community Services offers scholarships and fee assistance to financially-strapped families who qualify.