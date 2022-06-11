Almost nothing compares to the joy of coming home and being greeted by a loyal four-legged companion. The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Research shows that pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help people with their emotional and social skills.
Many older Americans live with pets and consider them part of the family. There is no shortage of walkers with their dogs in tow on any given day in the Greater Green Valley neighborhoods. Local dog parks are busy, and most retirement and assisted living communities welcome dogs and cats, some even sporting their own private dog parks for pampered resident pets.
Recent data from the Insurance Information Institute indicates that 68 percent of American households own a pet. Approximately 38 percent of households own a dog while more than 25 percent are cat owners.
During the pandemic, Americans turned to pets for comfort. In a survey, 15 percent of Americans said that they acquired a dog during the pandemic through a pet shelter, welfare, or rescue organization.
Whether it’s birds, cats, dogs, fish, rabbits, or reptiles, pets can have a positive impact on a person’s health and well-being. The symbiotic relationship between humans and their pets provides a myriad of benefits beyond cozy companionship.
Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, and lower blood pressure. Some studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood. In fact, scientific research demonstrates a link between human-animal interaction and healthy aging.
The Human Animal Bond Research Institute compiled a number of studies about the power of animal connections which found that engaging with pets is valuable for improving both physical and mental health, so much so that 74 percent of doctors surveyed said, if they could, they would prescribe a pet to improve the overall health of their patients.
For seniors, owning, interacting with and caring for a pet positively contributes towards healthy aging in a number of ways. According to a recent University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging that surveyed a national sample of adults age 50 to 80, pet owners said that their pets help them enjoy life, make them feel loved, reduce stress, provide a sense of purpose, and help them stick to a routine.
Poll respondents reported that their pets connect them with other people, help them be physically active, and help them cope with physical and emotional symptoms including taking their mind off pain. They also help them to enjoy life, feel loved, and provide a sense of purpose.
University of Michigan researchers linked owning a pet for five or more years to delayed aging of the brain in adults age 65 and older. They looked at the cognitive data of more than 1,300 older adults who all had normal cognitive skills at the beginning of the study. Of those participants, 53 percent owned pets. Researchers measured the cognitive function of participants over a six-year period, testing their basic mathematical skills, number counting and word recall tests. They discovered that cognitive scores decreased at a slower rate in pet owners than non-pet owners. They also reported increased physical activity, especially for dog owners who walked more because of their dogs. Although studies of the benefits of owning a pet are ongoing, researchers noted that this additional exercise of dog walking could help the brain stay sharper.
On the flip side, pets are not for everyone. Not everyone wants a pet, and others face barriers to having pets, such as the costs of pet care or living in a location where pets are not allowed.
For older adults who enjoy the company of pets but cannot have one, volunteering at a local animal shelter like The Animal League of Green Valley, Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary, Pima Animal Care Center, or even pet sitting are good ways to engage with animals without the responsibilities of pet ownership and just may be the boost you need for happier, healthier aging.