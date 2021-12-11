Lady Gaga joined Tony Bennett in August to perform live for two sold-out performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday. The event was possibly his last time performing to a crowd. The show was hailed as a celebration of Bennett’s extraordinary life and musical legacy. The legendary singer has Alzheimer’s disease, a diagnosis made public by his family in February. After he was escorted onstage by Lady Gaga and using one hand on the piano for support, Bennett didn’t miss a beat or forget a lyric.
Research suggests that singing or listening to songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. Studies conducted at the Mayo Clinic suggest that musical memories are often preserved in Alzheimer's disease because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease.
Music can also benefit caregivers by reducing anxiety and distress, lightening the mood, and providing a way to connect with loved ones who have Alzheimer's disease — especially those who have difficulty communicating.
Music has been shown to relieve stress and reduce anxiety depression and agitation. Music is particularly beneficial for people struggling with cognitive decline because it is easier for them to access the memory of a cherished melody than to recall a person’s name or a past event.
It has become very popular for memory care and assisted living communities to incorporate music therapy into the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and cognitive decline. Many local assisted living and memory care communities have music programs in place. Posada Life Adult Day Services schedules area musicians to come play an instrument or sing for the adult day participants. The adult day staff also selects music from a large collection of CDs representing a variety of musical genres for participants to enjoy. Sing-alongs using lyric sheets or lyrics enlarged and projected on a screen are very popular too.
Music therapy experiences may include listening, singing, or playing instruments, and musical skills or talents are not required to participate. The holidays are a great way to introduce music to your loved one. Most people are familiar with traditional Christmas carols or music associated with the festival of Hanukkah from their early childhood.
If you'd like to use music to help a loved one who has Alzheimer's disease or other memory issues, consider these tips:
• Think about your loved one's preferences. What kind of music does your loved one enjoy and what music evokes memories of happy times in his or her life? Involve family and friends by asking them to suggest songs or make playlists.
• Set the mood. To calm your loved one during mealtime or a morning hygiene routine, play music or sing a song that's soothing. When you'd like to boost your loved one's mood, use more upbeat or faster paced music.
• Avoid overstimulation. When playing music, eliminate competing noises. Turn off the TV. Set the volume based on your loved one's hearing ability. Opt for music that isn't interrupted by commercials, which can cause confusion.
• Pay attention to your loved one's response. If your loved one seems to enjoy particular songs, play them often. If your loved one reacts negatively to a particular song or type of music, choose something else.
• Encourage movement. Help your loved one to clap along or tap his or her feet to the beat. If possible, consider dancing with your loved one.
• Sing along. Singing along to music together with your loved one can boost the mood and enhance your relationship. Some early studies also suggest musical memory functions differently than other types of memory, and singing can help stimulate unique memories.