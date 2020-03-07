Green Valley Connect: Making wise decisions about good hearing aids

When it comes to buying hearing aids, one size does not fit all. Advances in hearing aid technology have helped those with hearing loss improve their hearing dramatically. However, as advanced as hearing aids have become, they can still have limitations depending on the specifics of the hearing loss and listening needs of the user.
Tom Muller, doctor of audiology, clinical associate professor, and vice-chair for audiology at the University of Arizona Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences, will provide tips about selecting the right hearing aids at a presentation on Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 520-393-6840.
Muller says there are several factors to consider when purchasing hearing aids. These include the options of selecting hearing aids with directional and remote microphones, volume controls, program options, telecoils, as well as the shape and size of the device. Hearing aids can also cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars each and are not covered by Medicare.
Most adults who struggle with hearing loss have either partial or total damage of the cochlea and/or auditory nerve, resulting in a sensorineural hearing loss, Muller says. This type of hearing loss can lead to significant communication problems. During his presentation, Muller will provide tips for choosing the correct hearing aids, not only for the patient, but for health professionals too.
Although an audiologist can assist those with hearing loss in finding the most appropriate hearing aid given their hearing loss and listening needs, Muller recommends that other health professionals who provide care for older adults should be familiar with the benefits and limitations of hearing aid use as well as the basic concepts involved in hearing aid selection, care, and troubleshooting. Muller will also discuss the proper care and cleaning of hearing aids, as well as preserving the life of the batteries.
Muller received his doctorate of audiology in 2002 from the Arizona School of Health Sciences. For seven years, he served as director of the Audiology Department at Thomas-Davis Medical Centers in Tucson. He has been with the UA Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences since 1997, initially as a clinical instructor and ultimately as clinical associate professor. In the clinic, he works primarily with the adult hearing impaired population, hearing aids and cochlear implants.
Muller manages the Sertoma Arizona Hearing Aid Bank, a cooperative program of the Community Outreach Program for the Deaf, the UA Hearing Clinic, and Service to Mankind (SERTOMA) through which low-income individuals can obtain hearing aids at a very low cost. He is a commissioner for the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and a member of the American Academy of Audiology, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Arizona Speech-Language-Hearing Association.