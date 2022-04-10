An abundance of research links social interactions with senior wellbeing. Eating is an area where the impact of isolation can be particularly destructive to senior health.
Not only does nutrition play a critical role in fostering healthy aging in older adults, but lack of proper nutrition and social engagement can have serious consequences. One study reveals that single adults over the age 50 ate fewer vegetables every day than peers who were in partnerships. These same people were also at increased risk for developing diabetes.
To look at the larger picture, the more isolated seniors are, the less likely they are to eat healthy, nutritious, and varied diets. Unfortunately, the implications of eating for one can be huge, and may include everything from weight loss to decreased immune function.
Even eating alone in the company of others can help stave off feelings of isolation. It’s more than the meatloaf and cookies that draws senior citizens to congregate meals at community centers across the nation. It’s something that doesn’t show up on the daily menu. And it’s something that many seniors can’t get their daily dosage of at home.
Encouraging Social Eating
There are some things caregivers can do to help their aging loved ones simultaneously improve their nutrition while deriving the benefits of socialization, including the following techniques:
• If your aging loved one lives in a senior living community, encourage him or her to take meals in the dining room as opposed to in eating alone in their room or apartment.
• If your loved one lives independently, look into congregate meals offered by senior centers, churches, and other organizations, and encourage your loved one to participate. Many adult day care centers also offer healthy meals for adults with a side dish of companionship. Almost as important as the nutrition served up at senior centers is the conversation shared around the dinner tables.
• The Senior Lunch Program at the Posada Life Community Center is designed especially for individuals age 60 and over. The weekday meals are hearty and monthly menus are available on the website at: posadalife.org/community-services/ or can be picked up at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave., Green Valley. The Community Center is open to everyone and is also the place for socializing. People often come early or stay late for games or entertainment. Advance reservations are required and a $3 donation for meals is suggested. There is ample free parking. If you wish to make a reservation, call 520-393-6814, or e-mail Carla at CCastaneda@casagv.org.
• Take advantage of meal delivery services for seniors, such as Meals on Wheels. In many cases, regular contact with the volunteer who delivers the food is just as vital as the food itself. If you’re a home-bound older person or you live with a disability, cooking may pose some challenges. Pima Council on Aging offers the Pima Meals on Wheels program with the help of various community partners. Meals on Wheels is a home delivered meals program that provides you with one-third of your nutritious food for the day. For more information, call 520-790-7262 or email help@pcoa.org.
• The Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada, hosts their S.O.U.L. Lunch, the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Both indoor dining and take-out lunches are available, all prepared by volunteers. The next S.O.U.L Lunch is Thursday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information, contact the church at 520-625-2612.
• Identify area "hang-outs" where solo seniors regularly congregate for meals or even coffee. Think about coffee at McDonalds in the Continental Shopping Plaza, or in Starbucks in the local Safeway Stores or in Sahuarita, or Posada Java on the La Posada campus with indoor and outdoor seating.