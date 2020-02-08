Think about this: The world was home to nearly half a million centenarians (people who make it to triple digits) in 2015, and according to United Nations estimates, that’s more than four times as many as in 1990. Projections suggest there will be 3.7 million centenarians across the globe in 2050. Green Valley, Sahuarita and the surrounding communities have an impressive number of 100-year-olds, too.
For more than a decade, local centenarians have been celebrated with a special recognition event complete with entertainment and a light meal. The 12th Annual Centenarian Celebration in the Greater Green Valley area is Tuesday, April 7, at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Avenue, on the La Posada campus. Honorees are welcomed at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m., followed by a group photo at noon.
Organized by Ellen March, director of the Posada Life Community Center, along with the Centenarian Celebration Committee, this special event is for all citizens in the community who will be 100 years of age or older in 2020.
“Our search is on to locate all those eligible people as well as their families,” March says. “We need the community’s help in identifying centenarians so that we may invite and honor these special individuals. They are actually living links to history and we want to hear their stories.”
How do you get to 100? One way to find out is to ask centenarians how they made it to a century. Each year those centenarians honored at the Posada Life Community Center are interviewed and featured in a special commemorative booklet that tells a little bit about each honoree and includes some old and new photographs to illustrate their journeys. Several years ago, a 105-year-old was a guest at the celebration and shared her story. At the conclusion of the event, each centenarian is presented with the booklet as a keepsake.
To include a resident who meets the criteria in the Centenarian Celebration, please contact Ellen March at 520-393-6840 no later than March 1, 2020, so the Centenarian Committee can make arrangements to interview them for the commemorative booklet.