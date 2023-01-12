The definition of "old age" is up for debate. Decades ago, 55 would have been considered old and 65 was elderly or even geriatric.
With the advances made in medicine and health care, the bar has been raised. Older adults are still heading up businesses, running triathlons and contributing significantly to the economy. So, what age is considered elderly in today's society?
According to the Social Security Administration, nine out of ten people over the age of 65 receive Social Security benefits, and 65 is the age that US citizens are legally considered seniors. Many individuals collecting Social Security still have full independence and show no signs of requiring additional care, which to them might make the "senior" classification a misnomer and might be perceived as ageism.
Leading Age, a community of nonprofit aging services providers and other mission-driven organizations serving older adults, defines ageism as stereotyping and discriminating against individuals or groups on the basis of their age and with a tendency to view older persons as debilitated, unworthy of attention, or unsuitable for employment. According to the World Health Organization, ageism has a negative impact on physical and mental health, and reports link it with earlier death.
One study found people with a positive outlook on aging lived a median of 7-1/2 years longer compared to those who thought negatively. As society becomes more aware of the impacts of ageism, we can work to combat it through educational projects, policies and intergenerational activities.
Ageism can apply to discrimination against any age, old or young, but most prominently affects older individuals. Studies have shown that young people who interact with older adults carry more favorable viewpoints about aging.
There was a time when the young and old naturally co-existed. It wasn’t unusual for multiple generations to live together in the same household or neighborhood, or just a short drive away. They cared for one another and shared in responsibilities, activities and the ups and downs of everyday life.
If you were to ask today’s teenagers whether 60 is “old,” there's a pretty good chance they would say yes. But if you were to ask 60-year-old people if they feel old, they would probably say no.
Children today are typically segregated by age as soon as they hit preschool and remain that way all through their formative years. Meanwhile, older adults congregate at senior centers and retirement communities, many age-restricted, where the presence of young people is often limited to visits from their children or grandchildren.
Generations United, a nonprofit founded in 1986, works to benefit all generations and promote high-quality intergenerational programs designed to improve the lives of participants of all ages and their communities.
Many area senior living communities including La Posada Community Services and Silver Springs bring older adults and youth together by integrating a range of intergenerational activities into their overall wellness programming. Seniors and children connect by learning, playing, talking, singing, and laughing together. Here are some of the types of intergenerational activities and programs that may be offered:
Reading, tutoring and mentoring
On-campus or off-campus, older adults can volunteer for reading programs with younger kids or mentor teens in a group setting or one-on-one. They may help with homework, review materials, and discuss life experiences and history.
Day care partnerships
Community residents may volunteer regularly at a local day care center to engage with preschoolers in a variety of planned hands-on activities and informal social interactions.
Music classes or performances
Whether it’s a middle school choir traveling to perform or residents visiting an elementary school to share in a music class, music connects people of any age and gives youth and older adults the opportunity to learn a new skill and perform together.
Gardening
Many communities offer community gardens where generations can come together in nature to share the experience and excitement of growing and caring for flowers, vegetables, plants, and herbs. The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension’s master gardeners regularly participate in intergenerational gardening projects at Los Niños del Valle Preschool at La Posada Community Services. Gardening experts teach children to plant fruits and vegetables in the campus-based garden and how to use what they’ve harvested in simple recipes their parents can make at home.
Arts and crafts
Working alongside one another while expressing creativity gives older adults and kids alike the chance to learn from one another and form friendships while helping to improve life’s journey no matter what age you are.