The holiday season can cause mixed emotions for families looking after a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Traditionally a time for parties and family gatherings, the stress of caregiving responsibilities plus trying to keep up with holiday events can take its toll. It’s important to consider the needs of the person with dementia, as well as the needs of the caregiver when making plans to celebrate.
“As a caregiver, you have to take charge of the holiday planning for your own inner peace and to help your loved one stay as stress-free and as calm and relaxed as possible,” says Denise Turner, director of Adult Day Services at Posada Life Community Services. “You have to do only what you can manage to keep from being overwhelmed. Give yourself permission to keep it calm and simple.”
Alzheimer’s and other dementias gradually diminish a person’s ability to communicate. Turner suggests telling guests ahead of time about any behavior or memory changes since the last time they saw their loved one.
By adjusting your expectations and modifying some traditions, you may find meaningful ways to celebrate holidays. To create an appropriate environment during the holidays for the person with dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests:
• Avoid blinking lights or large decorative displays that can cause confusion. Stay away from using decorations that cause clutter or require that you rearrange a familiar room.
• Substitute electric candles for burning candles. Avoid fragile decorations or ornaments that could be mistaken for edible treats, such as artificial fruits and candy. If you have a tree, secure it to a wall or opt for a small tree you can place on a table.
• Familiar or favorite holiday music may be enjoyable. Adjust the volume to be relaxing and not distressing.
• Prepare family-favorite recipes and trim the tree together. Decorate cookies, open holiday cards or make simple decorations. Focus on the task rather than the outcome.
• Host a small gathering. Aim to keep celebrations quiet and relaxed.
• Avoid disruptions. Plan a gathering at the best time of day for the person with dementia. Keep daily routines in place as much as possible.
• Plan meaningful activities. You might read a favorite holiday story, look at photo albums, watch a favorite holiday movie or sing songs.
• Keep outings brief. If you'll be attending a holiday gathering, plan to be brief or be prepared to leave early if necessary.
• If your loved one is in a memory care facility, consider joining the planned holiday activities there.