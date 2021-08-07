There comes a time when you, your spouse or your parents may not be able to manage their own legal matters and will rely on you to act in their best interests.
Planning ahead and getting the legal paperwork squared away before a crisis allows you, your loved one and your family to stay in control of critical decisions.
The downside to not having proper legal paperwork in place is being forced to allow lawyers and courts to get involved in family matters. That’s a lot of life-changing areas to manage, so here’s a basic “to do” list of the five most important legal documents to get together and keep in a safe place so when they are needed they are easily accessible. This list doesn’t cover every situation and shouldn’t be considered legal advice, but it will help you cover the basics:
Power of Attorney
Naming a power of attorney (POA) allows your loved one to authorize someone to make legal decisions when they are no longer competent. The POA also covers authority to make financial decisions.
Appointing a durable power of attorney for health care (also known as a health care proxy or medical power of attorney) allows you to authorize someone to make all decisions regarding health care, including choosing health care providers, medical treatment, and end-of-life decisions
Living will or advance directive
This allows you or your loved one to state, in advance, what kind of medical care they do and do not want to receive. This also covers what life-support procedures they would not like to have.
This is used when a person isn’t able to make their wishes known on their own.
When creating a living will, it is important to talk to a doctor about the meaning of all the terms and treatments that are included, as well as the potential implications of the decisions being made.
Will
A will names an executor and beneficiaries. The executor is the person who will manage your estate at the time of death.
Beneficiaries will receive the estate at the time of death.
What happens if you don’t plan ahead?
If no planning is done before you or your loved one becomes incapacitated, family members must ask a court to appoint a conservator or guardian.
A conservatorship can be difficult for families because almost every action or decision on behalf of your older adult must be court supervised and approved.
How to get started with legal documents
For legal matters, hiring an elder law attorney is always recommended. It’s also smart to do your own research so you understand what’s happening.
In addition, you can usually seek advice on legal issues from social workers or clergy, free of charge. For end of life care planning, contact Pima Council on Aging at the PCOA Helpline: 520-790-7262 or email: help@pcoa.org
Check out the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce website at greenvalleysahuarita.com/member_directory for a list of elder law attorneys and estate planers.