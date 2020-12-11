As a family caregiver, you know taking a break makes you feel refreshed, but finding someone to take over your caregiving duties is sometimes overwhelming.
Respite care can be as simple as asking friends and family to help out, or as thorough as hiring a caregiver or senior care aide through a local agency, contacting a state agency, or finding help thorough a local volunteer group, a senior center or your faith community.
The expense of hiring a caregiver often prevents family caregivers from getting much-needed respite. Family members and friends are often asked to help out, sometimes juggling their own hectic schedules to accommodate the needs of the caregiver. For non-paid caregivers, living in the home of the loved one they are caring for can take much time and energy, leaving little for these caregivers to restore themselves.
There is help out there.
Friends and Neighbors is the newest addition to Pima Council on Aging’s selection of respite care services. PCOA’s Friends and Neighbors program allows you to hire a non-paid family caregiver who is caring for a loved one over the age of 60 with a much-needed restorative break by paying for the caregiver to hire another member of the family or a close friend to provide the respite care.
Nationally, approximately 90 percent of people who care for loved ones are family members, performing daily chores and providing support to their loved one, according to PCOA.
“As a family caregiver, it is important to take the time you need to complete personal tasks for yourself, whether it is going to the grocery store, church, or simply taking a much-needed nap,” says W. Mark Clark, president & CEO of PCOA. “Our new Friends and Neighbors program allows you to have control of who you have in your home caring for your loved one.”
Friends and Neighbors allows you to hire the caregiver for your loved one, and PCOA will reimburse you for respite care up to $15 an hour for up to 40 hours a month. You can have more than one worker provide respite for you, but PCOA only reimburses for up to 40 hours of respite care. To learn more about PCOA’s resources for family caregivers, and to see if you qualify for the Friends and Neighbors program, call PCOA’s Helpline at 520-790-7262.
The Arizona Caregiver Coalition administers the Adult Day Health Center Respite program, offering respite at no cost to those caregivers who have never received aid from any federal program. Adult Day Care programs provide caregivers with a needed break while giving older adults a chance to socialize with their peers and remedy the isolation and loneliness many experience. There are only two licensed local facilities, one in Tucson and Posada Life Adult Day Services in Green Valley.
To qualify for help through Arizona Caregiver Coalition, the caregiver must live full-time with the care recipient and not work outside the home.
“We currently have a family caregiver being reimbursed for fees for our services, and their loved one is enjoying adult day care with us,” says Denise Turner, director of Posada Life Adult Day Services. “Arizona Caregiver Coalition is paying for 96 hours of care at Adult Day Services for one of our participants. It’s an incredible help financially for family caregivers.”
The Arizona Caregiver Coalition has a caregiver respite program for family caregivers too, reimbursing them for hiring a neighbor, friend, or professional caregiving agency for up to $300 a month. Call the Arizona Caregiver Coalition’s caregiver resource line at: 888-737-7494 or visit their website: azcaregiver.org.
Turner says that veterans have numerous programs to help with fee assistance for Adult Day Services as well.
“If you are a veteran, we have so many resources to help family caregivers. Please, just call us,” Turner says. “Many of these programs are available to everyone no matter what your financial situation is.”
Contact Turner by email at: dturner@casagv or or call 520-625-2273 for more information about Posada Life Adult Day Services and the many caregiver resources.