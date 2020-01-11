New Year’s resolutions are those promises we make to ourselves in January, only to discover we’ve given up on them by Valentine’s Day. These good, but often ambitious, intentions are meant to help us refocus on what is important in life and make improvements for the coming year.
Just because some New Year’s promises are broken, all is not lost. With or without resolutions, as an older adult, it is important to pay special attention to your health for so many reasons including your physical and mental well-being.
Here are a few healthy New Year’s suggestions that you can tackle anytime of the year and will help you feel healthier:
• Be active. This becomes a little more challenging as we age, but exercise is essential for a happier and healthier life. You don’t need to engage in strenuous activities just to reap the benefits. You can walk around the block with a friend or take a yoga or pilates class. Green Valley Recreation and Quail Creek Resort offer a slew of recreational activities like pickleball, tennis, swimming, and racquetball, as well as fully equipped fitness centers with exercise equipment that can be adjusted to suit your level of fitness.
• GVR and Quail Creek Resort activities are open to members and their guests only, but the Posada Life Community Center offers wellness and health programs open to the public. On the list of activities for everyone are a variety of classes to improve your balance, strength exercise classes for strong bones, classes to help improve brain fitness, and a speakers series with medical professionals from Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists.
• Mindfulness meditation is offered at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. Organizers invite you to discover how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships.
• Helping you remain mobile, Valley Assistance Services, in partnership with the Green Valley Fire District and the Green Valley Council, offers Safety and Health in Motion (SHiM), a fall prevention program for seniors in Green Valley and Sahuarita. Households in the SHiM program are eligible for smoke alarms, night lights, light bulbs and reach sticks.
• Just because you feel healthy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t visit your doctor. Getting regular check-ups can help in early detection and prevent many diseases from becoming serious. Don’t forget to ask about screenings for osteoporosis, colon cancer, breast cancer, hearing, vision, and immunizations. Take good care of yourself.
• Socialize. Spend time with family, friends and neighbors. Do things you enjoy the most and take some time to pursue your own hobbies and interests. • Volunteer. The Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse is a good resource for local volunteer opportunities in many areas like education, health and human services, animal welfare and more.
Contacts:
• GVR: gvrec.org
• Quail Creek Resort: quailcreekhoa.org
• Posada Life Community Services: emarch@casagv.org or posadalife.org
• Joyner-Green Valley Library: library.pima.gov
• Valley Assistance Services: valleyassistanceservices.org
• Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse: gvsvolunteering.org