Summer in Southern Arizona can be brutal. Imagine you’ve just finished up working in the yard for an hour and it’s not even 10 a.m. The sun is already beating down on your back and the thermometer is predicted to hit 98 before noon. As you walk into the house you head straight to the fridge. There’s only one thing you can think about: an ice cold bottle of water.
You know what it is like to be thirsty or even parched. But as we age, that sense of thirst diminishes. So even when your body needs to be replenished with water, you might not realize it.
Older adults are at greater risk for dehydration because of how body composition changes with age. Researchers at the University of Connecticut discovered that after age 50, our ability to recognize thirst decreases and our kidneys lose some of their precision in regulating the body’s water supply.
Adding to the problem is that symptoms of dehydration in seniors often go unrecognized. Many of the earliest signs, like dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness and muscle cramps, are nonspecific and could be easily attributed to other medical conditions, medications or natural effects of aging.
Some common medications add to the problem, including diuretics, antihistamines, and certain psychiatric drugs. People who start drinking less because of bladder control issues are at even higher risk. Persistent dehydration that causes difficulty walking, confusion, rapid heart rate or other more severe symptoms can land seniors in the hospital.
Staying hydrated is the best way to combat the threat of dehydration. The “eight glasses of water per day” rule is a general recommendation, although some people need less than that amount and some, especially those who are more active and exercise, need more.
For those hikers, bikers, and summer sports enthusiasts living in the desert, the Green Valley Fire District’s webpage recommends that you make sure you have the recommended amount of water to remain fully hydrated because rescuers have determined that lack of water and dehydration is the leading cause of emergency situations.
The following tips may help you stay well hydrated:
• Try to drink water throughout the day. Other beverages that may also help include milk, flavored sparkling water, and fruit juices with low sugar.
• Drink coffee and tea sparingly, as they can have diuretic effects.
• If it’s hard to drink too much liquid all at once, take small sips.
• Try to include foods in your diet that have higher water content like watermelon, cucumber, celery, strawberries, and low sodium broths or soups.
• If you don’t find water very appealing, try adding a slice or squeeze of lemon or lime to add flavor.
• Plan to drink more water if you’re going to be out in hot or humid conditions for a prolonged period of time, or if you’re going to be exercising.
• If you have an underlying health condition, speak with your doctor about your specific fluid and hydration needs.
If you’re a caregiver for an older adult, you can do the following to help prevent dehydration:
• Remind them to hydrate throughout the day, especially during mealtimes and after exercise or exertion.
• Keep water in places where it’s accessible and easy to reach.
The bottom line is, older adults are more susceptible to dehydration. If you’re unsure of your hydration needs, talk to your doctor to find out how much water you should be drinking each day.