After someone has lived in their home for years, it’s likely the residence is crammed with a lifetime of memories and loads of “stuff.” With a home jam-packed with so many things, downsizing in anticipation of moving into a retirement community, an assisted living facility, or even to a smaller new townhome can be overwhelming. So many people attach meaning to everything. For some, downsizing is an exciting prospect to de-clutter, but for many it can be emotionally fraught, overwhelming and practically challenging.

Whether you are downsizing before a move or helping your elderly parents downsize before a move into a retirement community, below are some tips from organizing experts to make the move easier.



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?