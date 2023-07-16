After someone has lived in their home for years, it’s likely the residence is crammed with a lifetime of memories and loads of “stuff.” With a home jam-packed with so many things, downsizing in anticipation of moving into a retirement community, an assisted living facility, or even to a smaller new townhome can be overwhelming. So many people attach meaning to everything. For some, downsizing is an exciting prospect to de-clutter, but for many it can be emotionally fraught, overwhelming and practically challenging.
Whether you are downsizing before a move or helping your elderly parents downsize before a move into a retirement community, below are some tips from organizing experts to make the move easier.
Start planning the move as soon as you can
Do a home walk through and list items into categories:
• definitely save
• possibly save
• donate
• sell
• giveaway
• discard
Color code the items that are in the donation, save, giveaway and discard piles and start moving them out of the house. Decide what goes into your new place and what goes to consignment shops or can be sold or donated to thrift stores like the Country Fair White Elephant, The Animal League of Green Valley, DaZee’s or other resale stores.
Make a game plan
Decide what will go where in the new home. Less is definitely more, and you don’t want to be weeding out again once you move in or find you have too much stuff or that the furniture is simply too big. Knickknacks, excess glassware and plate collections take up room and if other family members don’t want them, consider selling or donating them somewhere.
Do a walk-through
Go through your garage or storage shed and make decisions on things you no longer want and how you will dispose of them. You may have a large patio set in the backyard and realize you may not have any more outdoor parties where the furniture is necessary. Decide if the patio set will be donated or if someone in the family or a friend wants them.
Preserve memories
For example, if you or your parents are holding onto your childhood drawings from 50 years ago, take pictures of the art and create a photo memory book. You can do this with trinkets and souvenirs picked up on vacations, as well other old photos, letters and other mementos. Give things you care about to people you care about.
Clear the paper clutter
If you or your parents have tax records from 25 years ago and pay stubs from the 1970s, clearing the paper clutter is time-consuming. If you are worried about what to keep and what to get rid of, find an IRS guide to learn what you need to keep and stick to it. If you have so much paper that your shredder will explode, consider dropping off the bags at a safe shredding location.
Give things you care about to people you care about
If you have family heirlooms you’ve cherished, ask family members if they wish to have them. If they are not interested, close friends may appreciate them.
Let go of the childhood memories
This is the time for you or your parents to stop using their home as a storage facility for their grown children. If there are items you or your siblings are storing at your parent’s house, take them home and start your own downsizing mission.
