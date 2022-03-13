Can't find your car keys? Forgot your grocery list? Can't remember the name of the personal trainer you liked at the gym? You're not alone. Everyone forgets things occasionally. Still, memory loss is nothing to take lightly.
Memory often changes as people grow older. Some people notice changes in themselves before anyone else does. For other people, friends and family are the first to see changes in memory, behavior, or abilities in their friends or loved ones. Memory loss that disrupts daily life is not a typical part of aging.
People with one or more of these warning signs should see a doctor to find the cause. Early diagnosis gives people a chance to seek treatment and plan for the future.
• Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure: having problems with cooking, driving places, using a cell phone, or shopping.
• Confusion with time or place: having trouble understanding an event happening later, or losing track of dates.
• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations: having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often.
• New problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying “that thing on your wrist that tells time” instead of “watch”).
• Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something.
• Decreased or poor judgment: being a victim of a scam, not managing money well, paying less attention to hygiene, or having trouble taking care of a pet.
• Withdrawal from work or social activities: not wanting to go to church or other activities as you usually do, not being able to follow football games or keep up with what’s happening.
• Changes in mood and personality: getting easily upset in common situations or being fearful or suspicious.
• Memory loss that disrupts daily life: forgetting events, repeating yourself or frequently relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders).
• Trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years and challenges in planning or solving problems.
Many conditions are progressive, which means that the signs of dementia start out slowly and gradually get worse. If you or someone you know is experiencing memory difficulties or other changes in thinking skills, don't ignore them. See a doctor soon to determine the cause. Professional evaluation may detect a treatable condition.
Even if symptoms suggest dementia, early diagnosis allows a person to get the maximum benefit from available treatments and provides an opportunity to volunteer for clinical trials or studies. It also provides time to plan for the future.
Posada Life Community Services, and Pima Council on Aging / Dementia Capable Southern Arizona invites everyone to come and socialize with others in a safe, supportive and fun environment at the new Memory Café in the Posada Life Community Center.
This month's theme will be all things music — live music, games and trivia. The Memory Café is a warm, welcoming place for those individuals experiencing memory loss, and their friends, family, and caregivers.
