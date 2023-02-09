You’ve heard the jokes about memory loss and aging. Some are really humorous because forgetfulness can happen to everybody at one time or another, but memory loss tied to dementia is no laughing matter.
As older adults move toward the age of retirement, more and more people find themselves facing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In 2022, the Alzheimer’s Association reported that approximately 6.5 million people were living with Alzheimer’s, the main cause of dementia.
Of that number, approximately 150,000 Arizonans are living with Alzheimer’s disease while an estimated 257,000 Arizonans are caring for a friend or family member with dementia. With someone in the US developing the disease every 66 seconds, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer's is projected to reach 12.7 million by the year 2050.
Dementia-friendly communities are becoming increasingly vital in helping people live well with Alzheimer’s or dementia-related memory loss so they remain a vital part of their communities. A dementia-friendly community is a city, town or neighborhood where people with dementia are understood, respected and supported. It’s a community that is taking action to foster quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers by decreasing the stigma, increasing opportunities for meaningful social interaction, and offering support in addressing the changing needs of people living with dementia.
In a dementia-friendly community, people are aware of and understand dementia, so that people with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease or other dementias can continue to live in the way they want to and in the community they choose.
Too many people affected by dementia feel society fails to understand the condition they live with, its impact, or how to interact with them. People with dementia sometimes feel they need to withdraw from their community as the condition progresses. If appropriately supported, they can continue to play an active and valuable role even years after diagnosis.
Dementia-friendly communities are growing and many states are initiating the idea as their citizens age. In 2020, Pima Council on Aging was selected as one of the 12 organizations in the nation to receive funding for a three-year program to improve dementia-specialized support for people living with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias and their caregivers, with a special focus on those living alone and underserved populations.
PCOA’s three-year, one-million-dollar award has been funding various community initiatives to increase an understanding of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. PCOA is working with local governments to create a dementia-friendly community blueprint. They have helped spearhead Memory Cafés in the greater Tucson-metro area, as well as partnered with local businesses to provide training and support to caregivers in the workplace.
PCOA describes a Memory Café as “a welcoming place for those experiencing memory loss, their friends, family and caregivers.” Anyone is invited to come and socialize with others in a supportive and entertaining environment at no cost.
PCOA joined forces with the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to partner with the following organizations to meet the goals of the project:
• University of Arizona Center of Aging
• La Posada Community Services
• Elder Alliance
• The End of Life Care Partnership
• Banner Alzheimer’s Institute
• Intermountain Centers
• Casa de la Luz Hospice
• Alzheimer’s Association
• Tucson Collaborative Community Care (TC3)
• Interfaith Community Services
La Posada Community Services, with help from Dementia Capable Southern Arizona through PCOA, started holding a Memory Café one Saturday each month at the La Posada Community Center. The next one is Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1-2 p.m. at the La Posada Community Center, 780 S. Park Center Ave., Green Valley. Call Ellen at 520-393-6840 or email: emarch@casagv.org to reserve a place at the café.
The United Methodist of Green Valley recently launched a task force made up of church members and other area residents to research the possible need for a dementia-friendly congregation and sharing those ideas with the community. Their goal was to learn the facts and fallacies about dementia and to discover the resources available to those family or friends who are caregiving for a loved one with memory loss.
The task force has hosted a free forum series, Caring Through Dementia, with topics ranging from “What is dementia?” to the dynamics of caregiving and community resources. The next forum is Thursday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Hall at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley. Guest speakers will present information about the legal and financial matters related to dementia, followed by questions from the audience. The last series of the forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., again in Johnson Hall, and will focus on ways to help make Green Valley a “dementia-friendly community.”