Life expectancy is up as people are living longer than ever before thanks to a number of factors including improvements in health science and technology. The nation's population is growing older, with more people living to 100 than in decades past. There were 89,739 centenarians living in the United States in 2021. This is nearly twice as many as there were 20 years ago, according to data from the Population Division of the United Nations. A supercentenarian is someone who lives to be at least 110 years old.
Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university’s New England Centenarian study. Since 1995, the study tracked over 2,000 people aged 100 and older to determine if certain factors contribute to living a longer life.
Key takeaways
The number of people living to 100 has doubled since the 1990s; however, research suggests that most people do not want to live this long.
The will to live to an advanced age depends heavily on a person’s values and perceived health status.
The older and healthier the person is, the more they desire longevity.
Top reasons for wanting to live a long life are curiosity, simple enjoyment, and maximizing time with friends and family.
Who wishes to reach 100 years old?
A 2022 poll by Edward Jones and Age Wave of 11, 000 American adults revealed that nearly 70 percent wanted to live to 100, but with the caveats of still having their health and a sense of purpose.
Expressed reasons for wanting to live longer included:
Real curiosity
Possessing a zest for life
Experiencing current happiness
Having an important role to play.
The will to live matters
The American Psychological Association defines the will to live as “the determination to live in spite of an adverse situation (e.g., a severe illness or disabling disorder) or extreme conditions.” Research suggests that the will to live supports an individual’s chances of survival – regardless of their present age, sex, or health problems.
Come celebrate with fellow centenarians!
La Posada Community Services wishes to honor those centenarians living in the Greater Green Valley area on May 12, 2023 with a Centenarian Celebration sponsored by La Posada at Park Centre. Guests will be treated to brunch at the La Posada Community Center.
These older adults continue to add value to society as they bring 100 years of experiences, living through historic events such as the Great Depression, World War II, the first man to walk on the moon, and even the Y2K scare when the year 2000 was predicted to cause computer glitches worldwide.
It’s a time to celebrate our local centenarians’ resilience, wisdom and contributions.
The Centenarian Celebration Committee is currently seeking out those members of our community who were born in 1923 and before to be a part of this event. Centenarians will be interviewed and photographed in April to be included in a celebratory booklet which will be presented to each of them at the brunch.
To be a part of this celebration, please call Ellen March at 520-393-6840 or email emarch@casagv.org. To get started, please have ready the celebrant’s name and date of birth as well as your contact information for a follow-up interview.
