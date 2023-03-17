Life expectancy is up as people are living longer than ever before thanks to a number of factors including improvements in health science and technology. The nation's population is growing older, with more people living to 100 than in decades past. There were 89,739 centenarians living in the United States in 2021. This is nearly twice as many as there were 20 years ago, according to data from the Population Division of the United Nations. A supercentenarian is someone who lives to be at least 110 years old.

Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university’s New England Centenarian study. Since 1995, the study tracked over 2,000 people aged 100 and older to determine if certain factors contribute to living a longer life.



For more information, contact Regina Ford at rford@casagv.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?