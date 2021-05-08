What do you get when you mix bingo with exercise? The answer is Bingocize, an exercise program for older adults developed around the game of bingo. What’s more, Bingocize is coming virtually to the greater Green Valley communities from Pima Council on Aging beginning June 22.
Bingocize is a 10-week, evidence-based health promotion program approved through The National Council on Aging. Created by Jason Crandall, a Western Kentucky University associate professor of exercise science, Bingocize takes advantage of bingo’s popularity with older adults and integrates exercise and health education into the game. The program is a fun way to get seniors moving and socializing and is in use in more than 30 states across the U.S., as well as in Poland and Great Britain.
Bingocize is played twice-a-week on nonconsecutive days. Each bingo/exercise session typically lasts 45 to 60 minutes. Health education, including nutrition and tips for making healthy food choices, are also built into the game.
During the COVID pandemic, the creators adapted Bingocize to be played remotely on platforms like Zoom.
Whether in person or via Zoom, participants play bingo combined with frequent intermissions for simple exercises to improve balance and range of motion. The overall goals of the program are to help older adults improve and/or maintain mobility and independence, learn and use health information focused on falls prevention, socialization, and connectedness.
Pima Council on Aging will be offering Bingocize remotely via Zoom for 10 weeks (20 sessions) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning June 22 through August 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A donation fee of $60 for the 10 bi-weekly sessions is requested. PCOA is offering a 10 percent fee discount for early bird registration now through Monday, May 31. To register early online and receive the discount, visit: https://bingocizepcoa.eventbrite.com and enter discount code: BingoMay2021. For more information or to register by phone, call Jennie at 520-305-3410.