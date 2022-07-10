There was a time when multiple generations lived together in the same household or close by in the same neighborhood. They cared for one another and shared in responsibilities, activities and the joys and sorrows of everyday life.
Today, many families are fragmented, often living hours or thousands of miles apart. Separation can cause family relationships to suffer a loss of tradition, history, purpose and belonging. For older adults, especially those still living at home, the loss of intergenerational activities can lead to isolation and loneliness which can lead to possible health risks.
Studies suggest that isolation and loneliness can cause early physical and cognitive decline, including high blood pressure, obesity, heart disease, a weakened immune system, and depression.
Many seniors across the country are experiencing the numerous health benefits of intergenerational activities by participating in programs focused on bringing generations together. Senior living communities in Green Valley and Sahuarita can be a great resource for such opportunities because of their focus on the health and happiness of their residents.
A study by Generations United, a non-profit whose mission is to improve lives through intergenerational collaboration, emphasizes the importance of intergenerational programming.
The report suggests that intergenerational programs and meaningful cross-age relationships may decrease social isolation and increase older adults’ sense of belonging, self-esteem, and well-being, while also improving social and emotional skills of children and youth participants.
The report further suggests that:
Older adults with dementia and other cognitive impairments experience more positive effects during interactions with children than they did during non-generational activities.
Older adults learn new technologies from their younger counterparts.
In schools where older adults regularly volunteered, children had better reading scores compared to their peers at other schools.
Youth who interact with older adults develop communication skills, problem-solving abilities, positive attitudes toward aging, a sense of purpose and community service.
Posada Life Adult Day Services offers participants the unique opportunity to engage with children from Los Niños del Valle Preschool in a variety of planned hands-on activities and informal social interactions. Just recently, Adult Day Services hosted an activity day where the preschoolers and adult day care participants enjoyed arts and crafts, music, games, and puzzles.
This ongoing intergenerational program at Posada Life Community Services is popular with not only adult day participants, but with their caregivers as well.
The Greater Green Valley area has several community gardens where generations can come together in nature to share in the experience the excitement of growing and caring for flowers, vegetables, plants, and herbs.
Cooking together is another bonding opportunity for seniors and children in retirement communities. Whether it’s in a resident’s or a community kitchen, connecting over a secret recipe or mixing cookie batter, cooking is a joyful time where children can learn new skills, while seniors can enjoy sharing their expertise.
Picnics, parties, cookouts and dinners are very popular at senior living communities and often occur monthly. They can bring together lots of people of all ages to mingle, make new friends and share in beneficial experiences.
Staying connected, socializing, and having the opportunity to form fun and meaningful intergenerational relationships may be one of the secrets to enjoying a long, healthy and happy life.