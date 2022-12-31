The Green Valley Gardeners seminar on Thursday, Jan. 5, will feature Chris Robie, a volunteer ambassador for the Xerces Society and a Pima County master naturalist.
What is the Xerces Society?
The society is an international nonprofit environmental organization that focuses on the conservation of invertebrates, or animals without backbones. These creatures are considered essential to biological diversity and ecosystem health. The society is named after the California butterfly, the Xerces Blue.
Ms. Robie has been involved in several monarch butterfly projects across the U.S. and has visited overwintering monarch sites in Mexico.
Come learn ways you can help monarchs and other invertebrates through garden practices and Community/Citizen Science projects. Free handouts and milkweed seeds will be available.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, located at 2980 South Camino del Sol. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30. Come as early as 9 to be assured of a seat and enjoy coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone