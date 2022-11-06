The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Lenny Friedman to discuss the mystery surrounding labyrinths on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

In Greek mythology, labyrinth was an elaborate, confusing structure designed and built by the legendary artificer Daedalus for King  Minos of Crete at Knossos.



