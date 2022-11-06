The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Lenny Friedman to discuss the mystery surrounding labyrinths on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
In Greek mythology, labyrinth was an elaborate, confusing structure designed and built by the legendary artificer Daedalus for King Minos of Crete at Knossos.
In English, the term is synonymous with maze.
Lenny has been walking and building labyrinths since 2002. His interest in labyrinths resulted from the writings of his 8th-grade students after they walked a labyrinth as part of their transition to high school.
After experiencing the potential effects and advantages of walking a labyrinth, Lenny built a labyrinth at his home in Southern Oregon.
Since 2002, he has built numerous labyrinths in Oregon and Southern Arizona. His presentation will cover a brief history of labyrinths, labyrinth designs, how to build labyrinths, and the potential benefits of walking labyrinths.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions before and after the seminar.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone