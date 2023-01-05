The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, January 12 will feature water resources expert Susanna Eden.
Water and water resources are a major issue in Arizona and all around the western part of the United States. The water we need for life, electricity and our home gardens is dependent on how we manage this valuable resource.
Ms. Eden will get into some details about actively harvesting water using tanks; passive water harvesting; and some cautions of each method. After this discussion, you will have a good idea of what is involved and how to get started thinking about designing and building a system of your own.
Ms. Eden recently retired from a position at the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center and holds a Ph.D. in Water Resources Administration. She speaks and writes on various water resources topics, including Arizona water policy and management, rainwater harvesting, water reuse and a range of other water resource issues.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol. It is scheduled to run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and enjoy a beverage, light snack and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
