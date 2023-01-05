The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, January 12 will feature water resources expert Susanna Eden.

Water and water resources are a major issue in Arizona and all around the western part of the United States. The water we need for life, electricity and our home gardens is dependent on how we manage this valuable resource.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?