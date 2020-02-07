The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Carianne Campbell to their Thursday, Feb. 13, seminar. Learn how you can make a difference for wildlife and pollinators in your home landscape even if you have a small yard or just a patio to work with.
Native wildlife and pollinators prefer native plants, and there are thousands in Southern Arizona to choose from. Campbell will review several native plant species that are appropriate for Green Valley yards and gardens, and discuss the wildlife they support.
Campbell brings more than 20 years of experience in natural resources documentation. A well-known advocate for native plant restoration, she designs, implements and monitors science-based restoration projects in both wild and urban landscapes.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.