The Green Valley Gardeners’ Thursday morning seminar on Feb. 24 will feature Deborah North who will talk about growing roses.
Roses love Green Valley and their colorful, fragrant displays in the spring and fall can overwhelm the senses. While they can grow in the desert, they do require a bit more care than our native cacti. If you want to invite them into your garden, come to the seminar to learn how to grow and maintain them successfully.
A native of Arizona, Deborah North was under the delusion that she was a good gardener during the 25-years she lived and worked in the Silicon Valley. Returning to Arizona in 2003, she rapidly learned that to enjoy gardening in Tucson required significant re-training. She entered the Master Gardener program through the University of Arizona in 2004 and has never looked back. In the ensuing years the desire to grow things, to learn about best-practices, and to teach others how to garden has developed into a passionate endeavor. Deborah is committed to teaching people how to grow sustainably using organic methods in the Sonoran Desert.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for socializing. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
