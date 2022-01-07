If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, tree fruit specialist Dr. Glenn Wright will be the speaker at the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar. The topic is the growing and care of citrus in Green Valley. Wright will discuss the best varieties for this area, and will also explain irrigation, fertilization, and harvesting of the fruit.
Wright lives in Yuma and is the associate extension specialist for the Arizona Cooperative Extension, University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He received his bachelor's degree in Colorado and then his master's and Ph.D. at Texas A&M. He is widely known by the commercial citrus and fruit growers and is involved in all commercial fruit production here in Arizona. Besides citrus and fruit, he works with commercial growers of dates, pomegranate and, more recently, olives.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone