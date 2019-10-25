Creating Colorful Pots will be the topic at the Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Oct. 31. Debbie Mounce of Harlow Gardens will offer some simple tips to help you create exquisite flower pots.
While it is pretty hard to make a flower pot look ugly, there are clearly some tricks to making your flower pots look amazing. For example, you can start with a gorgeous pot and let it guide you in your color choices. Or, you can select everything based on a particular flower you love.
Mounce has worked at Harlow Gardens in Tucson since 1995 and is currently the retail operations manager.
“I was hired because of my home gardening and retail experience. I have no formal horticultural education, just the dirty knees and fingernails of a gardener. I love digging holes and planting something, then watching it grow and prosper,” she says.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.