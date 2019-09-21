The Green Valley Gardeners will kick off their 2019 fall seminar season on Thursday, Sept. 26, when experienced Southern Arizona vegetable gardener Lorna Mitchell will talk about growing cool season vegetables.
October is the start of our winter vegetable growing season. The soil is warm so seeds can germinate and roots grow. If you've been thinking about starting a cool season vegetable garden, this is the seminar for you. Mitchell will discuss the plants that grow well during the fall and winter months. You'll learn what to plant and when, how to cultivate your garden, pest controls and harvesting at peak quality.
Mitchell received her B.S. in agriculture from the University of Arizona where she majored in horticulture. For many years, she taught high school biology and chemistry. She also built a four-season greenhouse and participated in a local farmers' market.
Mitchell is a member of the Green Valley Gardeners and gardens at the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita, one of the Green Valley Gardeners' projects. She also contributes monthly articles about vegetable gardening to the club's newsletter.
The seminar will be held Sept. 26 at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, cookies and conversation.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.