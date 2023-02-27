The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, March 2, will feature Jim Shaw. Jim is a retired professor of Wildlife Ecology with a special interest in the therapeutic benefits of nature.
Have you ever returned from a walk in the park or a day out bird watching to find yourself feeling really good? You wonder about why that is. Being one with nature used to be part of everyday life. With the rise of civilization came permanent settlements: villages, towns, urbanization and then more recently- technology that rules most of our lives. All of these changes have added stresses to modern life creating physical and emotional health problems.
Jim has studied the changes people have made to their lives along with urban areas and cities that have developed natural settings and open spaces to enhance people's lives. He will give insights into the connection of nature as it impacts emotional and physical health.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Canoa Hills, Saguaro Room, 3660 South Camino del Sol. It runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone