The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, March 2, will feature Jim Shaw. Jim is a retired professor of Wildlife Ecology with a special interest in the therapeutic benefits of nature.

Have you ever returned from a walk in the park or a day out bird watching to find yourself feeling really good? You wonder about why that is. Being one with nature used to be part of everyday life. With the rise of civilization came permanent settlements: villages, towns, urbanization and then more recently- technology that rules most of our lives. All of these changes have added stresses to modern life creating physical and emotional health problems.



