The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Dec. 8, will feature Dr. Ursula Schuch, who will speak about pruning shrubs and trees. She will cover the basics of how to prune and what time of year different species of trees and shrubs should be pruned.
Participants will learn about plants requiring very little or no pruning and the consequences of improper pruning for the structure and health of trees and shrubs. You will also learn what questions to ask before hiring a tree professional for pruning.
Schuch is a Professor and Specialist in Environmental Horticulture in the School of Plant Sciences at the University of Arizona. She works with green industry professionals and producers of nursery and specialty crops.
The seminar will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. Come as early as 9 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions before and after the seminar.
