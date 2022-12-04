The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Dec. 8, will feature Dr. Ursula Schuch, who will speak about pruning shrubs and trees. She will cover the basics of how to prune and what time of year different species of trees and shrubs should be pruned.

Participants will learn about plants requiring very little or no pruning and the consequences of improper pruning for the structure and health of trees and shrubs. You will also learn what questions to ask before hiring a tree professional for pruning.



