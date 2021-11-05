If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley Gardeners will feature Mark Sitter, popular expert on cactus and succulents, at the Nov. 11 seminar on holiday decorating with succulents.
The holiday season is here, and it’s time to decorate your home. Looking for a change to your standard holiday decorations? Using succulents is a wonderful way to make stylish botanical decorations. Wreaths, ornaments, centerpieces and more — there’s no limit to how you can use succulents to make your holidays cheerful. At the seminar, Sitter will give you lots of inspiration to jump-start your creativity.
Sitter has been the owner of B&B Cactus Farm in Tucson since 2004 and was a staff horticulturalist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for 10 years. B&B Cactus Farm focuses on acclimated cacti and succulents for pots or landscapes.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone