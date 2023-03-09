The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Stephanie Vickers of Civano Growers to their seminar on Thursday, March 16. The seminar will focus on the plants to be supplied by Civano for the Green Valley Gardeners' annual Spring Plant Sale, March 17-18 at Desert Meadows Park. Stephanie will share with you the particular characteristics of each plant to help you select plants which are suitable for your situation. Stephanie will also share her expertise about transplanting and caring for new plants during their crucial first year in your yard.

Vickers is Civano’s wholesale sales manager. Her love for plants began early in her life and turned into a 22-year career in the nursery industry. As a true "desert rat," she is very familiar with all southwestern Arizona plant life. She is an Arizona certified nursery professional; an Arizona certified landscape professional; sustainable landscape management certified; and Smartscape certified. 



