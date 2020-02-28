Planning your spring garden? You'll want to attend the Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, March 5, when Roger Putney will explain the planting and care of spring annuals and perennials. Some of the plants that will be discussed are salvia, Angelita daisies, Asclepias, zinnias, dusty miller, globe amaranth, celosia, lantana and petunia.
Putney is an award-winning Arizona-Certified Nursery Professional with a degree in landscape architecture from the University of Arizona. He has spent his entire career in the green industry and currently lectures on a variety of topics at Green Things Plant Nursery in Tucson. Putney also teaches SmartScape landscape design for the Pima County Cooperative Extension Service.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.